Health & Safety

RECENT VIDEOS

More News

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

68° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 68° 47°

Saturday

71° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 71° 57°

Sunday

68° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 68° 56°

Monday

72° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 74° 55°

Wednesday

78° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 78° 59°

Thursday

79° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

66°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

67°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
58°

55°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

1 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
50°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
49°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
5%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
48°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
52°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
57°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
61°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°