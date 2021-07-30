Beware of doorstep thieves, and avoid becoming a victim with these tips from police

SEDGEWICK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New home surveillance video shows how thieves are stealing and dashing away right from driveways such as an instance in Sedgewick involving a door-checking prowler. This type of burglary is happening everywhere.

“They’re just trying multiple car doors, multiple house doors, throughout neighborhoods and if they find one that’s unlocked, they wander in. Some don’t care if you’re home,” said Sergeant Matt Malinowski.

Home or not, to discourage shady characters from stealing your stuff, pull down your shades.

“These individuals will look in your doors and windows and they will see keys right inside, some of them will break a window, grab the keys and steal your car,” said Sgt Malinoski.

Knowing that burglars look for easy targets, so don’t make it easy for them.

“Just a little bit of pro activity, a little bit of just securing your property, lighting, cameras etc, can make a world of difference,” Sgt Malinoski said.

Simple stuff like this can keep your home and car off a burglar’s radar this summer.