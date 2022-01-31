Which cream contour is best?

Contouring is an easy way to add shape and definition to your face, so you can make your nose look smaller, your cheekbones look sharper and your jawline more sculpted. Cream contour products often look more natural on the skin and are typically quicker and easier to apply than powder formulas. If you’re looking for a lightweight, user-friendly cream contour product, the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick is the leading option.

What to know before you buy a cream contour

Skin type

While you can find cream contour products that work for most skin types, creamy products are generally better suited for dry and mature skin. They contain moisturizing, emollient ingredients that glide over the skin and help smooth dry patches for a more natural look. Cream contour products can also work well for normal skin.

If you have oily skin, though, you need to be more selective with cream contour products. Look for an oil-free product that won’t make your skin look greasy or cakey. It’s also a good idea to choose a noncomedogenic cream contour, so you don’t have to worry about the makeup clogging your pores and causing breakouts.

Formula

Cream contour products are available in two formulas: stick or pan contour products.

Cream contour sticks are usually the easiest to use. They come in a twist-up tubelike stick foundation, so you can “draw” the makeup on your face in the precise areas you want to sculpt. Contour sticks are extremely travel-friendly, too.

are usually the easiest to use. They come in a twist-up tubelike stick foundation, so you can “draw” the makeup on your face in the precise areas you want to sculpt. Contour sticks are extremely travel-friendly, too. Cream contour pans come in compacts like a cream foundation. You need a brush or makeup sponge to apply the contour to your face, so they can be a little trickier to use than cream contour sticks.

Singles vs. palette

You typically only get a single contour shade if you opt for a cream contour stick. Some sticks are double-ended, though, so you have a different shade at each end for a total of two.

Cream contour pans are available as both singles and in palettes. If you’re having trouble choosing a shade, a contour palette usually provides at least two shade options, so you have a better chance of finding the perfect contour shade for your skin tone.

Most cream contour palettes offer three or more shades, but you can find some with as many as 10. These larger palettes usually contain both contour and highlight shades. Contour shades are darker tones used to create shadows on the face and help it appear slimmer or more sculpted. On the other hand, highlight shades are lighter tones that help attract light to shape your face.

Shade range

Some cream contour products only come in one or two shades, so it may be difficult to find the right contour shade if you have extremely light or extremely dark skin. Other cream contour products have a wider shade range, with as many as 10 color options to choose from.

In general, a contour product should be two to three shades darker than your natural skin tone. The most natural-looking contour products have cool or neutral undertones to mimic real shadows, but you can also find some with warm undertones that can double as a bronzer.

What to look for in a quality cream contour

Ingredient quality

Cream contour products contain emollient ingredients, which blend easily across the skin. They’re also fairly hydrating, making them an excellent option for dry skin.

The specific ingredients vary from formula to formula, but high-quality cream contour products stand out for the ingredients they don’t include.

Look for cream contour products that are free of ingredients like:

Parabens: Studies show that these preservatives may interfere with hormone function.

Studies show that these preservatives may interfere with hormone function. Phthalates: These chemicals can affect the endocrine system.

These chemicals can affect the endocrine system. Sulfates: These mineral salts can be drying on the skin.

Cruelty-free

If you prefer to use any products tested on animals, choose a cruelty-free cream contour product. These products don’t undergo animal testing and often don’t include any individual ingredients that come from suppliers that engage in animal testing.

How much you can expect to spend on a cream contour

Cream contour products usually cost between $5-$50. Drugstore cream contour products typically range from $5-$10. For higher-end cream contour sticks or single pan cream contours, you’ll generally pay between $12-$24. Larger cream contour palettes or products from luxury beauty brands usually cost between $25-$50.

Cream contour FAQ

Should I apply cream contour before or after foundation?

A. Cream contour products are pretty versatile, so you can apply them before or after your foundation. Some people find that their contour looks more natural if they apply it before because the foundation helps blend out the cream contour to prevent it from looking too dark. If you prefer a sharper, more defined contour, though, you’ll want to apply your cream contour after your foundation.

What’s the best way to apply cream contour?

A. If you’re using a stick cream contour, you can apply it directly from the tube to your skin and then blend it out with a synthetic makeup brush or sponge. With a cream contour pan or palette, you’ll need a synthetic makeup brush or sponge to pick up some product from the pan and blend it into your skin.

What are the best cream contours to buy?

Top cream contour

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

What you need to know: This lightweight, buildable cream contour stick is easy to apply and blends seamlessly into the skin.

What you’ll love: It feels lightweight on the skin and lasts all day without creasing or caking. It has a matte finish that creates natural-looking shadows. It’s available in seven shade options. It doesn’t contain any parabens or phthalates and features a vegan formula.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to find the right shade if you have lighter skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top cream contour for money

e.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Contour Palette

What you need to know: This incredibly affordable cream contour palette contains three contours and one highlighter shade for sculpting your entire face.

What you’ll love: The palette contains four shades, so you can custom blend the right shade for your skin tone. It has a lightweight texture that blends easily into the skin. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, too.

What you should consider: The contour shades can sometimes begin to fade after just a few hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour

What you need to know: This convenient, easy-to-use cream contour stick is an ideal option for those new to contouring.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to apply in a targeted area. The cream formula blends easily into the skin. The stick packaging makes it extremely travel-friendly. It’s dermatologist- and allergy-tested, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: It’s only available in a single light-to-medium shade, so it won’t work for all skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.