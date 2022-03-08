Skip to content
Luxury Beauty
Biden announces ban on Russian oil, gas imports
UAlbany professor says gas prices not due to gouging, …
Rochester police investigate city’s 9th homicide
COVID-19: Dr. speaks on those who weren’t infected
Strip Club Attempted Homicide | Eyewitness News
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
27°
/
24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°
24°
Wednesday
41°
/
27°
PM Rain/Snow
PM Rain/Snow
70%
41°
27°
Thursday
36°
/
22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
7%
36°
22°
Friday
40°
/
27°
Cloudy
Cloudy
24%
40°
27°
Saturday
30°
/
9°
Snow
Snow
91%
30°
9°
Sunday
26°
/
23°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
24%
26°
23°
Monday
41°
/
34°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers
46%
41°
34°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
27°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
27°
27°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
27°
26°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
26°
25°
6 AM
Cloudy
2%
25°
26°
7 AM
Cloudy
2%
26°
28°
8 AM
Cloudy
1%
28°
32°
9 AM
Cloudy
2%
32°
35°
10 AM
Cloudy
6%
35°
37°
11 AM
Cloudy
6%
37°
39°
12 PM
Cloudy
11%
39°
40°
1 PM
Cloudy
24%
40°
39°
2 PM
Showers
44%
39°
38°
3 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
59%
38°
37°
4 PM
Light Snow
70%
37°
36°
5 PM
Light Snow
64%
36°
36°
6 PM
Snow Showers
37%
36°
35°
7 PM
Cloudy
16%
35°
34°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
34°
33°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
33°
33°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
33°
32°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
32°
31°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
31°
31°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
31°
31°
2 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°
Trending Stories
Carthage Area Hospital hosting ‘Walk with a Doc’ …
Jefferson County confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases
Another St. Lawrence County resident dies due to …
DoD celebrates advances in equity, equality
Eased visitation in place at assisted living facilities
Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update
New York brush burn ban set to begin March 16
Claxton-Hepburn asks non-emergency patients to avoid …
Ogdensburg high-rise apartment fire extinguished
Experts concerned as bird flu reemerges in New York
See more...
