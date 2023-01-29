Which collagen serum is best?

Collagen is a protein that gives your skin elasticity by offering a support structure in which new cells can grow. This support structure weakens and breaks down over the years, and the body loses its ability to repair the cell damage. A weakened support structure leads to fine lines and wrinkles.

Collagen serum fills in wrinkles and fine lines, while the other ingredients in the serum help your skin retain its natural shape and moisture. If you’re looking for a quality serum containing high-end ingredients, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a collagen serum

Consider your budget

It’s important to consider your budget before purchasing a collagen serum. Collagen serums range in price from about $5 per ounce to more than $500 per ounce. The more expensive collagen serums tend to have more skin-enhancing ingredients like peptides, vitamin C and retinol, but you can always find serums in your price range if needed.

Apply your collagen serum twice per day

It’s crucial to apply your collagen serum at least twice per day since it is considered your first defense against aging. You can apply the collagen after washing and applying toner to your skin and before applying any moisturizer or sunscreen.

Use collagen serum either alone or with moisturizer

Collagen serums are lighter than moisturizers, but they still hydrate the skin. You can use collagen serum as a stand-alone moisturizer if you have oily skin or as an additional moisturizer if you have normal to dry skin.

What to look for in a quality collagen serum

Skin type

Different formulas of collagen serum perform different duties, and not all collagen serum formulas work well for all skin types. There are three general skin types, including combination or T-zone, dry and oily. You should choose a water-based product if you have oily skin, a formula that hydrates or brightens the skin if you have dry skin and a water-based formula that tones the skin if you have combination skin.

Formula

It’s essential to find a collagen serum that includes peptides, antioxidants like vitamin C, alpha and beta hydroxy acids, retinol, omega-3 fatty acids and hyaluronic acid.

Absorbency

The absorbency of the collagen serum is crucial. You need to gently massage the collagen serum until fully absorbed into your skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a collagen serum

Collagen serums typically range in price from about $5-$500 per ounce. The more skin-enhancing ingredients like peptides, vitamin C and retinol in the collagen serum, the higher the price.

Collagen serum FAQ

Can you use a collagen serum around your eyes?

A. Unless you have some super sensitive skin, most collagen serums are gentle enough for you to use around your eyes, but you should follow the manufacturer’s instructions. It’s best to avoid the eye area if the manufacturer recommends doing so.

Are collagen serums scented?

A. Many collagen serums include essential oils, which add a scent to the serum. But collagen serum formulas are meant to be gentle since they penetrate deep into the skin, so when there is a scent, it is typically very light.

Do collagen serums have a shelf life?

A. The shelf life of a collagen serum depends on the ingredients in the formula. For instance, vitamin C begins to break down after being exposed to oxygen. The vitamin C will get cloudy, then turn yellow and lose its effectiveness. That’s why it’s best to buy collagen serums in pretty small bottles to ensure that the high-end ingredients don’t break down before you have used the bottle up.

What’s the best collagen serum to buy?

Top collagen serum

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum

What you need to know: This vitamin C and collagen serum from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare provides noticeable improvements to your skin.

What you’ll love: This popular vegan collagen serum helps plump up the skin, moisturize and make your skin glow, thanks to the healthy vitamin C-infused formula. Your skin will be smoother, softer and brighter after every use.

What you should consider: There are some rare reports of breakouts with this collagen serum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top collagen serum for the money

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Complex Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

What you need to know: Vegan and cruelty-free, this collagen serum plumps and hydrates skin.

What you’ll love: It also contains hyaluronic acid to thoroughly hydrate skin. It has a subtle white floral fragrance. It’s suitable for all skin types.

What you should consider: Some customers found it caused them to break out, but this can be a problem with any skin care product.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Derma E Advanced Peptides and Flora-Collagen Serum

What you need to know: This collagen serum features nourishing ingredients that target visible signs of aging.

What you’ll love: It’s made from plant-based collagen and has a cruelty-free formula. It contains a multi-peptide to improve skin texture and antioxidants that reduce lines and smooth skin.

What you should consider: It takes a little while to absorb into the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.