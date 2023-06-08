How to get glowing skin

Summer is the perfect season for, looking cute, showing some skin and putting your best face forward. But in order to achieve beautiful skin, most people need a little help. What’s more, the heat and sun of summer can result in various skin concerns, including breakouts and sunburns. Fortunately, there are quality skin care products that can give skin a fresh, fabulous glow.

Summer skin care requires more than simply slathering on sunblock, although that should be part of your routine. A multistep process with skin-pampering products will have your skin glowing from head to toe.

Common summer skin problems

Summer can be harsh on the skin, and the resulting skin issues interfere with goals of making it soft, clear, and luminous. Identifying the issues that are common during the season is the first step to achieving skin you’ll be proud to show off.

Sunburn

Anyone who spends any length of time outdoors is prone to sunburn. In fact, some people sunburn in as little as 15 minutes and experience symptoms including redness, swelling, and pain. A sunburn isn’t just a minor inconvenience — it’s a sign that the sun has damaged the skin, which can lead to the development of skin cancer.

Dry skin

Dry skin isn’t just a problem during the winter. Sun exposure can dry out the skin, resulting in cracking and flaking. Additionally, swimmers can experience dry skin from the salt in ocean water or the chemicals used in pools.

Rashes

There are several key reasons that rashes occur in the summertime. Heat and sun exposure can irritate skin, as can frequent sweating. If you’re spending time in the water, rashguards can help protect your torso from sun exposure. You can find rashguards designed for women, men, and children. Rashes can be the result of coming into contact with plants like poison ivy and oak, or from being bitten by pests such as mosquitoes and other insects. All of these summer skin irritants can also cause eczema rashes to flare.

Breakouts

The sweating that comes with summer heat often brings on skin breakouts. Sweat combined with product buildup can also result in blemishes, but choosing the right products to suit your skin can help prevent breakouts from occurring.

Essentials for achieving glowing summer skin

Making your skin glow for the summer season requires a multistep skin care regimen including key products to accomplish tasks that are essential to gorgeous skin.

Cleanse

EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser

Glowing skin begins with clean skin. When skin is cleansed properly, breakouts are less likely to occur, and dirt and debris that cause skin to look dull won’t build up on the surface.

Ideally, you’ll need at least two types of cleansers as part of your daily routine — a facial cleanser that’s formulated especially for the skin on the face, and a body wash or body bar soap that can be used all over the body. Both types of cleansers come in different varieties to suit different types of skin, including dry, oily, acne-prone, and sensitive.

Exfoliate

Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt Body Scrub

Skin won’t glow if it has rough or patchy spots — this is where an exfoliator comes in. This type of product works by softening skin and improving its appearance by removing dead skin cells and evening out dull areas. When skin is exfoliated, it absorbs moisturizers more effectively and allows makeup to go on smoothly for a flawless finish.

There are numerous types of exfoliators to choose from, including exfoliating brushes, mitts, and washcloths. In addition, lotions, soaps, masks, and cleansers are available in exfoliating formulas. For best results, use an exfoliator several times each week to keep skin soft and smooth.

Moisturize

Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Face Cream

When you moisturize your skin, you prevent it from becoming dry and dull. Keeping it hydrated can prevent or soothe rashes. The result is soft skin that looks dewy and fresh. Hydrated skin also reflects light better than dry skin, which makes it appear to glow.

Just like other skin care products, moisturizers are available in different types for the face or body and are available in formulas to suit any skin type. Moisturizers come in lotion, cream, balm, and butter forms as well.

Nourish

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum

Another way to enhance skin’s natural glow is to apply skin care products that contain vitamin C. This antioxidant combats the cell damage caused by free radicals and the sun’s rays that lead to dull skin. Regular use of topical vitamin C can promote the growth of collagen, as well as making the skin appear brighter.

While you’ll find vitamin C in creams, cleansers, and lotions, the most highly concentrated form is available in vitamin C serums. Some serums are pure vitamin C, while others contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, plant-based oils, and other vitamins that offer a variety of benefits to the skin. Serums are lightweight and absorb quickly, making them perfect for use in the warm summer months.

Protect

Supergoop! Glow Stick

The sun’s rays are part of what makes summer so appealing, but they can be harmful to the skin. Not only can sunburns and sun damage cause skin to look dull, red, and dry, but they can also lead to skin cancer. Using sunscreen is vital.

Lotion is the most common type of sunscreen, but this protective product is also available in sticks, oils, balms, and sprays. Sunscreens are made specifically for the face or body. For the best protection, choose a sunscreen with a high SPF. This number refers to the length of time it would take for the sun to burn skin once applied. For example, when wearing sunscreen with SPF 50 when outdoors in the sun, it would take your skin 50 times longer than usual to burn.

Conceal

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick

Even healthy skin may have imperfections that can detract from its natural glow. Applying a concealer hides dark spots, broken capillaries, blemishes, and other skin issues.

Concealers come in sticks, creams, and liquids. When choosing a concealer, select one that matches your skin tone or is a bit lighter so it’s easy to blend. If you’ll be spending time in the sun, always apply sunscreen prior to a concealer.

Self-tan

St. Tropez Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion Golden Glow

Another easy way to make your skin glow is by applying a self-tanning lotion. These products have sugar-based ingredients that interact with the amino acids in skin to create the look of a tan without exposure to the sun’s damaging rays. Most self-tanners are buildable and take several days to create the desired results. Once an optimal fake tan is achieved, it typically lasts three to five days before you need to reapply.

Self-tanners can be used all over the body for a look that says you’ve been to the beach. Formulas for the face and for the body are available.

Highlight

Anastasia Beverly Hills – Glow Kit

Facial highlighters give skin a soft glow by attracting light. Most have a shimmery finish. Highlighters are versatile, as they can be applied on the cheeks, temples, the bridge of the nose, and around the eyes and mouth to illuminate the skin. They can be applied to bare skin, over sunscreen, or on top of makeup.

FAQ

Q. Should I apply sunscreen and moisturizer at the same time?

A. No. Because the goal of using sunscreen is to protect your skin from the sun’s rays, it’s best to use the product without other lotions to achieve optimal protection. Sunscreen must absorb into the skin to create its protective barrier, and mixing it with a moisturizer may dilute and reduce its effectiveness.

A good way to protect and moisturize skin is to choose a sunscreen lotion that’s made with hydrating ingredients. Another way to ensure that your skin gets enough moisture when the weather is warm outside is to apply moisturizer generously after coming indoors from a day in the sun.

Q. Do I need to apply sunscreen on an overcast day?

A. Yes. Even though it may not look like the sun is shining, its UV rays can penetrate cloud cover and damage skin. As a rule of thumb, you should make applying sunscreen part of your daily skin care routine, regardless of the weather. If you’re spending a day outdoors, like on a hike or at a summer festival, make sure to pack sunscreen and apply regularly, even when it’s cloudy.

Q. Can I apply self-tanner on my face?

A. To get a natural-looking faux-tan glow on your face, choose a facial self-tanner that’s made especially for the skin on the face. While these products work similarly to self-tanners that are made for the body, they’re formulated with ingredients that are suitable for the face so they aren’t as likely to cause irritation or unwanted reactions.

When applying a self-tanner to the face, be sure to rub it in thoroughly. Also apply it to the neck for a uniform tan.

Q. How can I prevent makeup from sweating off in the summer?

A. Keeping makeup in place through heat, humidity, and sweat can be difficult, but strategic application can help it stay put in challenging conditions. Start with a primer that helps keep makeup such as concealer and foundation in place. Rub products in thoroughly until they have absorbed into the skin. When choosing makeup, opt for long-wear or moisture-resistant options such as waterproof mascara.

Remember that you still need to protect your skin from the sun when you wear makeup. For best results, apply your sunscreen first and allow it to absorb for a few minutes before putting on makeup. Another option is to choose a foundation formulated with SPF.

