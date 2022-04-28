Microneedling is gaining popularity

At first blush, the idea of sticking several needles in your face may sound like something out of a scary movie. But in reality, microneedling is much less intimidating than it sounds. Consistent users say it is relatively painless, is highly effective and works with your body to keep skin looking fresh and youthful. Whether you opt for a microneedling pen or a dermaroller, you should consider adding this skin care trend to your routine.

What is microneedling?

How it works

Over time, our body produces less collagen, which keeps our skin looking supple and firm. While creams and serums can help with hydration, the real loss happens beneath the surface. Topically applied solutions can’t reach this area. Enter microneedling, the process of creating small channels in the skin. The best way to create these channels is with a device called a microneedling pen or a dermaroller, which has several small spikes. Using these devices is a part of collagen-induction therapy, which creates tiny injuries in the skin that the body has to repair. The result is fresh collagen production, which gives your skin a fresh, renewed look.

Best places for microneedling

Microneedling is effective on various skin concerns all over the body, including fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars and even stretch marks. It works best on skin that’s free of blemishes. You’ll want to avoid microneedling skin with active breakouts, irritation or cuts.

Preparation and application

Before microneedling, be sure to wash the skin thoroughly to avoid any infection. Although the channels you create on your skin aren’t visible to the naked eye, they can still let in bacteria. It’s best to start with a clean face before any facial treatment. Next, apply a serum, such as hyaluronic acid. Once you create the channel with the microneedling pen, your skin will quickly absorb any products or serums you put on. Hyaluronic acid is a great choice because it mimics the body’s moisture retention compound, helping the skin look hydrated and healthy.

How to get the most benefits from your microneedling session

Don’t overdo it

Although microneedling creates microscopic channels in your skin, they are still tiny injuries. Make sure you keep them as shallow as possible. Most experts recommend no more than 0.5 millimeters when microneedling on the face and even less around sensitive areas, including around the eyes. Although you can microneedle a bit deeper, it’s best to leave the more invasive procedures to skin care professionals with medical-grade machines. You don’t need to go very deep to see the benefits of collagen induction therapy.

Focus on aftercare

The benefits of microneedling reflect in the weeks following your microneedling session. As your body works hard to produce the collagen to repair the tiny channels you made in your skin, you’ll begin to see the results. You’ll likely see redness right after your microneedling session, which should subside within 24 to 48 hours. You may see some skin peeling in the week following your microneedling. Keep applying hyaluronic acid in the first few days after your microneedling session. Then, you can resume your usual skin care routine after the fourth day. Keep your skin clean and hydrated. Since your body is working hard to repair the microscopic injuries, make sure you eat well, drink lots of water and get plenty of rest.

What you need to buy for microneedling

Dr. Pen Ultima M8 Microneedling Pen

This popular, wireless option allows you to change cartridges for microneedling at different depths on different parts of the body. This means you can adjust depending on skin thickness, the issue you’re addressing and any sensitivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dermaroller for Skin, Beard & Hair 0.25mm Microneedle Kit

Dermarollers are a low-cost option for starting with microneedling and are relatively effective as well. This one has titanium needles for finer, more precise channels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

6 in 1 Dermaroller Kit for Face and Body – 0.25mm and 0.3mm Microneedle

This dermaroller offers interchangeable heads of different widths, including a narrow option for the sensitive skin around the eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum

This lightweight, water-based serum adds hydration and offers a gliding surface for your microneedling pen or dermaroller to help the process go smoothly.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Topical Numbing Cream

Although most people find shallow microneedling to be comfortable, some users like to apply a numbing cream to sensitive areas of the body. Follow instructions carefully, and do not exceed the dosage on this product. Be sure to wash it off thoroughly before beginning your microneedling session.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer

You’ll want to apply soothing compounds to your skin in the days following your microneedling session. Once initial healing has begun, apply your favorite creams and moisturizers to give your skin the ingredients it needs as it builds collagen. This Drunk Elephant favorite goes on light and absorbs easily for a smooth, healthy glow.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is one of the building blocks the body uses to create collagen. For this reason, this TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is a cult favorite among microneedle users. It is lightweight and absorbs quickly. As with other creams and serums, wait a few days after your session to avoid stinging or irritation from this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dior Capture Youth Glow Booster Age-Delay Illuminating Serum

This splurge offers a rich, hydrating formula that contains antioxidant-rich iris extract to uncover your healthiest, brightest skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

