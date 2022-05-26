Which Kohler showerheads is best?

Whether relaxing after a long day or rushing to wake up so you can get out the door first thing in the morning, your shower is an important part of your routine, so you want to make the best of it. Believe it or not, your showerhead plays a significant role in the quality of your experience.

When it comes to bathroom fixtures, Kohler has been a trusted brand for years. They offer a wide variety of options that vary in style and price, so you can find a model that fits your needs, no matter what your budget. The top choice is Kohler Forte Single Function Wall Mount Showerhead.

What to know before you buy a Kohler showerhead

Types of showerheads

Not all showerheads are made the same or function the same, making it essential to know the different types of showerheads to find the one that meets your needs.

Traditional showerheads: These are standard showerheads that attach to the wall and come out slightly at an angle to spray water down. These are the most common and the least expensive models.

These are standard showerheads that attach to the wall and come out slightly at an angle to spray water down. These are the most common and the least expensive models. Hand showers: These have a somewhat similar head to the traditional showerhead and can still serve that function, but you also can remove the wand to increase your coverage without adjusting your body.

These have a somewhat similar head to the traditional showerhead and can still serve that function, but you also can remove the wand to increase your coverage without adjusting your body. Body sprays: These are often part of a multi-showerhead system placed throughout the shower to cover you from multiple angles.

These are often part of a multi-showerhead system placed throughout the shower to cover you from multiple angles. Shower column: These are the most expensive types of showerheads you can buy because they have multiple components that include any combination of traditional showerheads, hand showers and body sprays. If you see an upgrade in your future, you might always want to consider a shower faucet.

Color and finish

Kohler offers a wide variety of color and finishes options from which you can choose. These finishes include polished chrome, brushed chrome, polished brass, polished nickel, brushed nickel, French gold, matte black, modern brushed gold, brushed bronze, vintage nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, brushed modern brass, titanium and rose gold.

What to look for in a Kohler showerhead

Spray setting

Even some of the most basic Kohler showerheads have multiple settings that you can easily adjust with a click of a button. These settings can impact coverage, water flow and spray patterns.

Flow rate

Even though you can usually adjust the force of the water flow on the showerhead itself, each model comes with a specific flow rate. 2.5 gallons per minute is the standard, and many models have a flow restrictor installed to limit the flow rate to 2.5 gallons per minute. This helps to save water and reduce your water bill.

Filters

Kohler offers showerhead filters that screw into the pipe and act as a water filtration system to help remove impurities and soften water.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kohler showerhead

Kohler offers a wide variety of showerheads, and prices range significantly based on the size, style, material and function.

You can find some of the very basic models for $30-$50. Higher quality showerheads are available in the $100-$150 range, but some of the biggest, highest quality and technologically advanced models can go all the way up to $600. Keep in mind that some models do require accessories that have to be purchased separately.

Kohler showerhead FAQ

How do you clean a Kohler showerhead?

A. Over time, mineral deposits and bacteria can build up on your showerhead. With some models, this can stain and clog the showerhead, restricting water pressure. Regularly cleaning the showerhead and wiping it with a microfiber cloth can prevent clogging. But if your showerhead is already clogged, white vinegar can do the trick and you don’t even have to remove the actual showerhead. You can fill a plastic bag with vinegar, tie it securely around the showerhead and let it sit overnight.

What is a low-flow showerhead?

A. While the average showerhead has a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute, low-flow showerheads have a flow rate of 2 gallons per minute or less and were designed to help conserve water flow. Kohler has multiple low-flow showerhead models.

What’s the best Kohler showerhead?

Top Kohler showerhead

Kohler Forte Single Function Wall Mount Showerhead

What you need to know: Simple, straightforward and reliable with cutting-edge technology, this is one of the best-selling Kohler showerheads on the market.

What you’ll love: The catalyst air-induction technology effectively mixes air and water for a powerful flow with much fuller water drops. A flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute and infusing 2 liters of air per minute create a voluptuous spray. The surface itself is scratch-resistant and won’t corrode.

What you should consider: Some customers find the water threads too small for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kohler showerhead for the money

Kohler Awaken Multifunction Showerhead

What you need to know: This contemporary design has an advanced spray engine with three different sprays of wide, targeted and intense drenching.

What you’ll love: This artfully sculpted showerhead is still excellent for everyday use. You can easily change spray styles with a convenient thumb tab that is easy to access. With a flow rate of 2 gallons per minute

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the shower arm and flange are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kohler Flipside Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead

What you need to know: This showerhead allows you to choose from four different spray types: coverage, soft, circular and targeted.

What you’ll love: This elegant design is combined with advanced ergonomics to create a versatile style but remains easy to use. With a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute, you can still quickly change spray types with a simple twist of the showerhead.

What you should consider: Some customers have had problems with the water pressure after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

