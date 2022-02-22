Which sleeper sofa is best?

Sleeper sofas are bought and used for many circumstances, not just for your first post-college apartment. They make for excellent guest-room and game-room additions. Many are comfortable enough to be used in living rooms of full-sized homes.

The best sleeper sofa is the Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon. It’s comfortable, easy to switch between sofa and sleeping modes, and highly affordable. It also comes in over a dozen colors.

What to know before you buy a sleeper sofa

Types of sleeper sofa

Sleeper sofas come in three types: futon, pull-out and convertible.

Futons are the classic sleeper sofa. They’re the most affordable and come in the widest variety of designs. They’re also the easiest to swap between modes, often taking no more than a few seconds. Their widest variance is how comfortable they are in sleep mode. Some are as comfortable as a bed while others should only be used for the occasional guest.

are the classic sleeper sofa. They’re the most affordable and come in the widest variety of designs. They’re also the easiest to swap between modes, often taking no more than a few seconds. Their widest variance is how comfortable they are in sleep mode. Some are as comfortable as a bed while others should only be used for the occasional guest. Pull-outs feature an actual mattress that’s, well, pulled out from the sofa in some way. They are usually more expensive than a futon but both their sofa and sleeper modes are of higher quality. Some are easy to swap between modes while others can require considerable effort. Their mattresses are never as thick as a standard mattress, which can be bothersome. They also tend to squeak in sleeper mode due to the high number of parts required to make them function.

feature an actual mattress that’s, well, pulled out from the sofa in some way. They are usually more expensive than a futon but both their sofa and sleeper modes are of higher quality. Some are easy to swap between modes while others can require considerable effort. Their mattresses are never as thick as a standard mattress, which can be bothersome. They also tend to squeak in sleeper mode due to the high number of parts required to make them function. Convertible sleeper sofas are similar to futons, but require more effort. Instead of just folding down, you often need to move the various parts of the sofa until they are situated in a flat, bed-like form.

Mattress type

Futons and pull-outs use different mattress materials.

Futons typically use foam or polyfill, cheap but still comfortable. They provide a firmer mattress feel.

typically use foam or polyfill, cheap but still comfortable. They provide a firmer mattress feel. Pull-outs use a more varied range of materials. Most use memory foam but more expensive mattresses can add a layer of memory gel. Most pull-outs provide a softer mattress feel.

What to look for in a quality sleeper sofa

Weight limit

Most sleeper sofas have relatively low weight limits. Futons especially have lower weight limits, as low as 300-350 pounds compared to a standard sofa’s 600-pound weight limit. Pull-out sofas are more likely to have higher weight limits, but double-check the product description before purchasing.

Materials

Sleeper sofas tend to use materials that are easy to clean as they’re expected to be used more regularly than a standard sofa. Microfiber and vinyl are some of the most common, with leather used in premium options.

How much you can expect to spend on a sleeper sofa

You can find sleeper sofas as low as $150. Most options top out around $800. Expensive pull-outs with top-quality mattresses can cost several thousand dollars.

Sleeper sofa FAQ

What kind of bedding should I buy for my sleeper sofa?

A. That depends on your sleeper sofa’s sleeping orientation, including its size and how it transitions. Models that simply lean back into place are rarely compatible with sheets and comforters; they need a large, thick blanket or quilt and some pillows. Pull-out mattresses have their own kink in that the mattress is rarely as thick as a standard mattress. If you use standard sheets, you’ll likely need to secure them to the pull-out in some way, even if they’re sized as close as possible to the pull-out. Special pull-out mattress sheets can be purchased, though they still may not precisely fit your mattress.

Are sleeper sofas good enough for active daily use?

A. Depending on the sofa, absolutely. Midrange models are constructed with the assumption that it will be used daily and nightly, with constant switching between modes. These sofas can last for years if properly cared for. If your intention is to purchase a sleeper sofa for such usage, it’s recommended to spend $300-$500 minimum.

What’s the best sleeper sofa to buy?

Top sleeper sofa

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon

What you need to know: An excellent futon with stylish looks and plenty of comfort.

What you’ll love: It’s available in faux leather and linen, and comes in multiple colors, including several shades of blue and gray. You can quickly and easily transform it between couch and sleeping modes. A wood frame provides high stability, and it’s stuffed with foam and polyester.

What you should consider: The padding may wear out quickly, as the stuffing is light. Using your own tools for assembly is easier than using the included tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Top sleeper sofa for the money

DHP Andora Coil Futon Sofa Bed

What you need to know: This low-cost sleeper sofa is the perfect addition for small living spaces.

What you’ll love: It’s available in five colors, including black and white, in either fabric or faux leather. It has a 600-pound weight limit and includes extra legs for sleeper mode. Coil springs are individually wrapped for maximum comfort. Sleeping mode dimensions are 70.5 by 44 inches.

What you should consider: Some consumers dislike the overly square aesthetic. Each color and material costs a different amount. Assembly can be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Legend Furniture Comfortable Velvet Sleeper Sofa

What you need to know: This is a great pick for anyone who likes their furniture choices to stand out.

What you’ll love: The velvet exterior is smooth and soft, and the cushioning is thick and plush. Sleeper and sofa modes click into place for stability. There’s plenty of storage space for bedding in the compartment below the cushioning. It’s available in blue, green and cream.

What you should consider: This sofa’s durability isn’t high enough to support regular usage. The design doesn’t fit well with many aesthetics. Changing modes can be a hassle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

