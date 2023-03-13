With many people now working some days from home and some from the office, it’s becoming normal to carry your laptop from place to place regularly. Thankfully, there are plenty of cute laptop carrying bags available, so you don’t have to choose between fashion and function.

However, it can still be tough to find the most stylish bags worth buying. Learning more about what to look for in a laptop carrying bag can help you make your purchase.

In this article: Lubardy Laptop Tote Bag, Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Laptop Bag and Bagsmart Quilted Laptop Bag.

Is a laptop bag the same as a laptop case?

A laptop case is usually a zippered, padded sheath that you slip your laptop inside to protect it, while a laptop bag also has carrying straps and compartments to hold other items. You can choose a laptop case and tuck it inside a bag you already own. However, some people find it more convenient to buy a laptop bag for the task at hand.

What are the benefits of laptop carrying bags?

There are many benefits to using a dedicated laptop bag:

Protects your laptop from physical damage: The obvious benefit of a laptop bag is protection from scratches, dings and other damage if you drop it.

The obvious benefit of a laptop bag is protection from scratches, dings and other damage if you drop it. Protects your laptop in inclement weather: Some bags have a waterproof or weather-resistant design to protect the laptop from rain.

Some bags have a waterproof or weather-resistant design to protect the laptop from rain. Convenience: It’s easier to carry your laptop in a bag alongside other necessary items, such as power cords or wireless keyboards and mice.

It’s easier to carry your laptop in a bag alongside other necessary items, such as power cords or wireless keyboards and mice. Protects the wearer: The extra padding in a laptop carry bag helps prevent injury from carrying a heavy laptop.

The extra padding in a laptop carry bag helps prevent injury from carrying a heavy laptop. Added storage: Most bags have additional pockets and compartments for storing personal items and documents.

Most bags have additional pockets and compartments for storing personal items and documents. Organization: A laptop bag helps keep your laptop and accessories organized and easily accessible.

A laptop bag helps keep your laptop and accessories organized and easily accessible. Security: Some bags help keep your laptop and accessories secure by providing locks and anti-theft features.

What to look for in a laptop bag

It’s important to know what to look for in a laptop carrying bag before you choose which one to buy:

Padding: A quality laptop bag should have well-padded compartments or sleeves to protect your laptop from damage.

A quality laptop bag should have well-padded compartments or sleeves to protect your laptop from damage. Water-resistant or waterproof material: This will protect your laptop from rain or any accidental spills.

This will protect your laptop from rain or any accidental spills. Size and weight: Make sure the bag is not too heavy when empty and can comfortably fit your laptop, charger and other essentials. Look at the maximum size of a laptop that any bags you’re considering can accommodate.

Make sure the bag is not too heavy when empty and can comfortably fit your laptop, charger and other essentials. Look at the maximum size of a laptop that any bags you’re considering can accommodate. Adjustable shoulder straps: Adjustable shoulder straps make it more comfortable to carry your laptop bag for extended periods.

Adjustable shoulder straps make it more comfortable to carry your laptop bag for extended periods. Multiple compartments: You might want to look for a bag with numerous compartments to help you organize your items and keep them separate from your laptop.

You might want to look for a bag with numerous compartments to help you organize your items and keep them separate from your laptop. Durable material: Bags made from durable materials will more easily stand up to wear and tear from regular use.

Bags made from durable materials will more easily stand up to wear and tear from regular use. Easy access: Some bags have easier access than others, such as top-loading designs, that let you get to your laptop quickly and easily when you need it.

Some bags have easier access than others, such as top-loading designs, that let you get to your laptop quickly and easily when you need it. Style: If you’re mainly looking for a cute bag, you might want to pay more attention to the style, color and any decorative design features. Of course, everyone has their own style and preferences, so there’s no universal definition of a stylish or attractive bag, and it may take a bit of searching until you find one you love.

Best laptop carrying bags

Lubardy Laptop Tote Bag

With a faux crocodile skin design and a choice of more than 10 shades, including gray, brown and purple, this bag is a stylish one. It has a main padded compartment for a laptop of up to 15.6 inches, plus a range of other pockets and compartments for accessories and your everyday essentials.

Sold by Amazon

Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Laptop Bag

The backpack design of this bag is practical, but it’s also fashionable, with its chevron stitching in a choice of black, navy or olive. It’s spacious and well-padded and fits laptops up to 15 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Barquisimeto Quilted Laptop Bag

Thanks to the quilted design this bag stands out from similar versions and offers additional padding. It has three main compartments, including a padded tech compartment to hold a laptop of up to 15.6 inches. The array of pockets helps you stay organized.

Sold by Amazon

Bagsmart Slim Laptop Bag

If you’re looking for an easily portable bag that isn’t too bulky, this one is an excellent choice. The main compartment houses laptops of up to 15.6 inches and is well-padded for protection. The adjustable shoulder strap has a padded area to keep wearers comfortable on long walks.

Sold by Amazon

Lovevook Laptop Bag

The two-tone design gives this bag an effortlessly stylish look, with a wide range of color combinations, including black and brown, navy and brown and leopard print and black. It fits laptops of up to 15.6 inches in the padded computer pocket and has plenty of room in other compartments for your essentials.

Sold by Amazon

Lenovo Laptop Carrying Case

Although this bag is more utilitarian than some, it’s still stylish in an understated way, with clean lines and a minimalist look. It fits laptops up to 15.6 inches, with plenty of padding to protect them, plus additional room for accessories and personal belongings.

Sold by Amazon

Keyli Laptop Bag

You have the option to carry this laptop bag like a tote or on a longer adjustable shoulder strap if you find that more comfortable. It’s a practical choice with plenty of storage space, anti-theft features and a built-in USB charging port.

Sold by Amazon

Travelon Anti-Theft Urban Convertible Laptop Tote

Thanks to the five-point anti-theft security system, this bag is perfect for anyone who worries about security when traveling with their laptop. It has a padded sleeve for laptops up to 15.6 inches, an interior organization panel and a side water bottle pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Lands’ End Waxed Canvas Messenger Bag

Stylish and rugged, this waxed canvas bag has four compartments, including a laptop sleeve for devices up to 14 inches. It’s water-resistant, which is perfect in inclement weather.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.