Which USB headset for zoom meetings is best?

If you take large numbers of Zoom calls then you know the importance of having a quality headset. Purchasing a professional-grade USB headset is a great way to hear your colleagues clearly and improve your own microphone quality as well.

Always take your operating system and comfort preferences into account when purchasing a USB headset. If you’re looking for the best USB headset for both sound quality and comfort, consider the Plantronics Voyager 4210.

What to know before you buy a USB headset for Zoom meetings

How long (and why) you’re wearing a USB headset

While you want a comfortable pair of headphones, the length of time you can expect to wear them will determine how plush they need to be. If you need them for an 8-hour school day, you’ll want to prioritize comfort. If you’re in a work setting where you constantly hop on and off of calls, you may want to prioritize sound quality. Consider a USB headset with an integrated microphone and only one ear cup. Wearers of glasses may also want to opt for a headset with only one ear cup for increased comfort.

On-ear vs. over-ear

Over-ear USB headsets can give you maximum comfort and block more ambient noise than on-ear headphones. However, their bulkiness and tendency to leak noise to those around you can be a downside. If you’re alone in a home office for long periods of time, this is probably your best option.

On-ear headsets are lighter than over-ear and tend to leak less sound. They are also more compact if you like to move around during your calls. The downside is they don’t isolate you from ambient noise as well as over-ear headsets.

Integrated microphone

USB headsets often have built-in microphones, whether it’s via a moveable microphone attached to the headset itself or a smaller interior microphone. If you aren’t worried about getting the highest quality sound out of your microphone, whatever is integrated into your headset should be fine. If you plan on using a microphone for more than just Zoom meetings and sound quality is of the utmost importance, get a separate microphone.

What to look for in a quality USB headset for Zoom meetings

Compatibility with your system

Almost all USB headsets will be compatible with Windows systems. However, if you have a Mac, compatibility isn’t a guarantee, so be sure to confirm beforehand that the headset you choose will work with Apple products.

Noise dampening

The environment you plan to take your calls in will dictate your noise cancellation needs. If you work in a noisy setting or need a quiet space to focus, look for over-ear headsets that offer noise cancellation technology. If you work in a quieter area, on-ear headphones provide some sound isolation and should be enough for your needs.

Portability

Unless you know you’ll be taking your Zoom calls in the same place consistently, consider portability. While you can carry around bulky, over-ear headphones, a compact on-ear pair is much more convenient to throw in your backpack or bag.

How much you can expect to spend on a USB headset for Zoom meetings

There is a wide variety of headsets depending on what you need. Generally, you can spend anywhere from $25-$200.

USB headset for Zoom meetings FAQ

Should I buy a wired or wireless USB headset?

A. Wired headsets are more reliable than wireless ones, although the difference depends mainly on the price point. If you’re looking at a budget option, wired will likely give you better sound quality and dependability. At the higher end, wireless headsets are less likely to cut out or cause you to miss something in a call, and are very similar to wired.

How do I clean a USB headset?

A. Remove the ear pads and dampen a cloth with sanitizer or rubbing alcohol. Make sure to only use a little bit or you risk damaging the headphone cups. If you need to get into the crevices of your headset, try using a Q-tip dipped in sanitizer or rubbing alcohol.

A bit of soap and warm water is all you need for the outside of the headset. Afterward, wipe the headset with a paper towel and leave it to air dry.

What are the best USB headsets for Zoom meetings to buy?

Top USB headset for Zoom meetings

Plantronics Voyager 4210

What you need to know: This single-cup, an on-ear headphone is made for those taking longer calls and looking for comfort.

What you’ll love: With a USB dongle, you can move around on your calls without worrying about losing connection. The earpad is plush and utilizes noise-canceling technology. The microphone quality is on par with the headset’s sound quality.

What you should consider: There is no wired option, so you’ll have to remember to charge it. It is not compatible with desk phones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top USB headset for Zoom meetings for money

Logitech H390 Wired

What you need to know: If you’re just looking for something simple that gets the job done, this Logitech headset is comfortable, binaural, and has a noise-canceling integrated microphone.

What you’ll love: This is a no-fuss plug and play option from a name-brand tech company, so you don’t have to worry about downloading software. Simple, in-line controls make changing the volume and muting the microphone seamless. For those in noisier environments, over-ear construction will be welcome.

What you should consider: While this is compatible with Mac OS, newer Macbooks will need an adapter for this USB-A headset. There is no wireless option, but a 7.6-foot cable is available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Worth checking out

Jabra Evolve 40 Wired

What you need to know: If you want a quality headset that you don’t have to remember to charge, the Evolve 40 is a great middle ground.

What you’ll love: You have the option of USB or 3.5-millimeter jack connections. Jabra added an automatic busy light if you’re working around others and don’t want to be interrupted on a call. The on-ear design leaks less sound.

What you should consider: There is no wireless option or active noise cancellation. You can only use the in-line controls with the USB adapter attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

