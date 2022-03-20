What flip phone is the best?

Many people feel their smartphones are the centers of their universes. If you’re starting to feel that way, it might be time to take a break from the scrolling, texting and constant overstimulation. Switching to a flip phone results in less distraction from the world around you.

The right flip phone for you depends on what best complements your lifestyle. For a simple, easy-to-use phone with a nice design, the GreatCall Jitterbug Flip is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a flip phone

Screen type

The main screen is similar to the screen you would have on a smartphone but with less clutter. Some brands offer flip phones that feature touch screens if you still want a high-tech interface. Most flip phones have a fairly straightforward build that features an outer screen, which displays the time, date and incoming calls.

Control pad

Instead of a keypad screen, a flip phone features a control pad within its dial pad that has the numbers 0 through 9, a star key and a pound key. Other keys contain navigation functions for pressing enter, calling or ending a call.

Use

T9, a predictive text technology, allows you to text and type via the number keys. Some flip phones have a full keyboard you can use but more often than not, its digital interface occupies most of its screen.

Technology

Despite being more analog, flip phones are fully functional and utilize cellular networks in the same manner smartphones do. Each device features an operating system that goes beyond just allowing users to text and make phone calls. The best flip phones have extra features, making them even more user-friendly.

What to look for in a quality flip phone

Features

Some flip phones are equipped with Bluetooth technology, which allows you to use wireless accessories such as headsets, speakers and earbuds. If your flip phone has Bluetooth capabilities, you can turn on hands-free calling and voice commands.

Most flip phone brands have included technology that helps assist those who may have trouble hearing. Double-check if the phone you choose has these functions if you need hearing assistance.

Similar to “jail-breaking” a smartphone, you can unlock a flip phone. When a phone is locked, it will only be able to use one carrier. Once unlocked, you can pick any carrier.

Data and memory

Depending on your desired data usage, you still can review emails, text, shop online, play games and scroll through social media as long as your device has the right data plan.

One of the biggest drawbacks of a flip phone is its internal memory. If you’re looking for something with more storage than a few megabytes, more expensive brands may better suit your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a flip phone

A very basic flip phone without enlarged buttons or screen runs approximately $10-$20. A high-quality, durable flip phone with a slew of features can exceed $200.

Flip phone FAQ

Are manufacturers still making new flip phones?

A. Flip phones are being manufactured by small and big brands alike.

Can you be tracked on your flip phone?

A. Using a flip phone does not make you untraceable. Just as a smartphone would, flip phones communicate with cell towers. When turned on, any cellphone can be tracked.

What’s the best flip phone to get?

Top flip phone

GreatCall Jitterbug Flip

What you need to know: Despite its more expensive price point, this phone is great for its simplicity.

What you’ll love: Large buttons and screen make it easier to see any messages or notifications. It is easy to use.

What you should consider: The GreatCall network is limited and processes data slowly. It can be expensive and isn’t very durable compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flip phone for your money

Easyfone Prime

What you need to know: It is optimally designed for users who may have trouble reading or hearing.

What you’ll love: It includes a convenient charging cradle and emergency button, and features even larger buttons for the keyboard. It’s hearing-aid compatible due to loud, clear volume settings. It works well with all carriers and in cases of emergencies.

What you should consider: A user accidentally could press the SOS button on the rear and make emergency calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG 450

What you need to know: Its interface is very user-friendly and simply designed.

What you’ll love: Slim enough to fit anywhere, this phone has a text and speech mode. Its outer display features incoming calls, the time and icons for battery life and cell signal. Users can easily receive texts and images.

What you should consider: It’s only T-Mobile and MetroPCS compatible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

