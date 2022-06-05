Which ‘Frozen’ backpack is best?

While people can use a backpack to carry everything from work supplies to school lunches, they’ve also become a way to show off personal style. “Frozen” backpacks are out there for fans to advertise their love of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and the entire Arendelle gang. Anyone can find a “Frozen” backpack to carry their favorite characters with them. The Disney Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Sequin Backpack is an excellent option for both style and efficiency.

What to know before you buy a ‘Frozen’ backpack

Beware of knockoffs

There are a lot of companies that make unofficial “Frozen” merchandise, including backpacks. A good rule of thumb to avoid these backpacks is to avoid any brand name that you don’t recognize. Knockoff brands typically have jumbled names or names in all capital letters. When in doubt, look at the product description to see if your “Frozen” backpack is listed as an officially licensed product.

Age doesn’t matter

Character backpacks aren’t only for kids. There are “Frozen” backpacks that can be worn and used by adults just as much as children. Some designs are still geared more toward younger fans and are usually identifiable by their brighter colors and more cartoonish art, yet there’s nothing stopping older fans from using them, and there are other choices with more grown-up colors and styles.

Limited character choices

The “Frozen” franchise centers on Elsa and Anna, so most “Frozen” backpacks feature them and may not include any other characters. There are a few that also include Olaf the snowman. If your favorite character is someone else like Kristoff, Sven the reindeer or Prince Hans, you might not be able to find a backpack that puts them front and center.

What to look for in a quality ‘Frozen’ backpack

Sturdiness

Whether it’s being dropped, tossed under a desk or in the back of a car or even accidentally spilled on, backpacks have to endure heavy use. A great “Frozen” backpack should be as durable as a non-branded backpack. It’s easy to find one by looking at product pictures. If a backpack looks like it’s made out of flimsy fabric, it probably is.

Carrying capacity

People in the market for a backpack typically have more to carry than will fit in a purse or other smaller bag, so it’s important to get a “Frozen” backpack that can hold whatever is needed on a daily basis. Particularly if you’re toting around large items like a laptop or textbooks, note the internal size of the backpack to make sure it has enough space. Check the product description for the backpack’s dimensions.

Pockets

Pockets are an important feature of any backpack. Look for a “Frozen” backpack that has plenty of pockets, as well as the types of pockets you need. Interior pockets are a must, and it’s best to have different-sized ones to fit different types of items (i.e. a small pocket for keys or makeup and then a larger one for papers or electronic devices). Fans who use their backpack outdoors may want exterior pockets to hold a water bottle or snacks.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Frozen’ backpack

“Frozen” backpacks vary greatly in price from as low as $25 to over $70. Backpacks made for the adult audience tend to be higher-priced because they’re seen more as fashion accessories.

‘Frozen’ backpack FAQ

Does a ‘Frozen’ backpack come with accessories?

A. Some of them do. It’s uncommon for backpacks to include accessories like a lunch box or drink bottle these days, but some “Frozen” backpacks still come with bonus items. The accessories vary by backpack. If your “Frozen” backpack of choice has any accessories, they’ll usually be listed in the product description and shown in any pictures.

Are there ‘Frozen’ backpacks for boys?

A. There are not currently any “Frozen” backpacks styled specifically for boys. The current backpack designs don’t feature male characters like Kristoff or Olaf. It’s possible that could change in the future, given how “Frozen” continues to be hugely popular. Until then, boys and young men can still use and enjoy any “Frozen” backpack they like.

What’s the best ‘Frozen’ backpack to buy?

Top ‘Frozen’ backpack

Disney Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Sequin Backpack

What you need to know: This “Frozen” backpack stands out in a crowd with its sequined design while also having enough structure for everything fans need to tote around.

What you’ll love: The sequins give this backpack fantastic style and make it easy to find in a hurry. The backpack features screen-accurate images of both Elsa and Anna front and center. It also boasts a front zippered pocket and two side pockets.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any additional pockets inside the main compartment. The sequined design might not be ideal for younger kids who could scuff the backpack and cause sequins to fall off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Frozen’ backpack for the money

Disney Frozen 2 Backpack Set

What you need to know: This brightly colored “Frozen” backpack comes with a wide variety of accessories that any fan will enjoy.

What you’ll love: Fans get not only a backpack, but a matching lunch bag and pencil case, as well as some “Frozen” stickers. The backpack includes a front storage compartment and an attached carabiner that can be used to hold onto the lunch bag, or to hold someone’s keys or other small accessories.

What you should consider: The included water bottle is generic and doesn’t match the rest of the set. There’s no way to carry the water bottle except to use one of the two side pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Loungefly x Disney Frozen Elsa Reversible Sequin Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This backpack accommodates those who want to show off their “Frozen” fandom in more subtle ways, with two designs in one.

What you’ll love: Fans can reverse this backpack to give themselves a different look. The backpack is sturdy and has an interior zippered pocket to keep valuables secured. There’s a beautiful snowflake print on the inside.

What you should consider: It’s one of the more expensive choices on the market, and it’s smaller than other “Frozen” backpacks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

