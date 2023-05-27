How to manage seasonal allergies

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Spring is in full bloom, and plenty of pollen is swirling around the air triggering seasonal allergies. If you’re looking for ways to manage your symptoms, including congestion, a few products can help you breathe more easily.

Stuffy noses can leave you coughing, sniffling and sneezing. To get relief, you’ll need to open up your nasal passages. Besides popular over-the-counter allergy medicine, many people invest in everyday products and devices that can help them breathe better. And depending on your symptoms, it may be worthwhile to invest in a few of these during peak allergy season.

What to know about managing seasonal allergies

What are seasonal allergies?

Seasonal allergies, or allergic rhinitis, occur when you breathe in allergens, including pollen, dander, mold and dust. When the body responds to these allergens, it may cause coughing, sneezing, congestion or other symptoms. Spring weather, in particular, is often connected to an uptick in allergy symptoms, especially on warmer days when pollen is more likely to circulate.

Seasonal allergy treatments

Many people manage seasonal allergies with a broad range of nonprescription and noninvasive treatments, including products that minimize congestion or improve indoor air quality.

Nonprescription medicine: Over-the-counter allergy medicine may minimize allergy symptoms, including antihistamines and decongestants. Some OTC medication is taken daily, whereas others are taken as needed.

Over-the-counter allergy medicine may minimize allergy symptoms, including antihistamines and decongestants. Some OTC medication is taken daily, whereas others are taken as needed. Devices: Certain devices may improve air quality for easier breathing, such as humidifiers, air purifiers and fans. Many of these devices are portable, and you can easily move them from room to room.

Certain devices may improve air quality for easier breathing, such as humidifiers, air purifiers and fans. Many of these devices are portable, and you can easily move them from room to room. Aromatherapy: Many people turn to aromatherapy products, such as essential oils or body balms, to open nasal passages. These products typically have potent peppermint, menthol and eucalyptus scents.

Many people turn to aromatherapy products, such as essential oils or body balms, to open nasal passages. These products typically have potent peppermint, menthol and eucalyptus scents. Bedding: Hypoallergenic or breathable bedding helps some people breathe better while they sleep. Hypoallergenic bedding is made without chemically treated fibers, while breathable bedding promotes airflow around the body.

Hypoallergenic or breathable bedding helps some people breathe better while they sleep. Hypoallergenic bedding is made without chemically treated fibers, while breathable bedding promotes airflow around the body. Nasal products: Nasal congestion is often treated with OTC nasal relief products, such as antihistamines, corticosteroids and saline sprays. Most of these sprays are travel-sized, so you can keep them in your pocket or bag to use them as needed.

When to see your doctor about seasonal allergies

It’s recommended to speak with your doctor about seasonal allergy symptoms to determine the best course of treatment. Although many people manage symptoms independently, certain cases may require prescriptions or specialized treatment plans.

How much do seasonal allergy treatments cost?

Nonprescription medication is the most affordable seasonal allergy treatment at $3 to $10, whereas nasal relief products cost $10 to $35. Aromatherapy products run between $5 to $18. The most expensive options include devices and bedding for better breathing, and you can expect to spend $25 to $250.

Top seasonal allergy products that help you breathe easier

Levoit Smart Bedroom Humidifier

Humidifiers add moisture to the air for easier breathing. This smart Levoit humidifier, which works with Alexa and Google Assistant, has an extra-large tank and runs for up to 60 hours between refills. It’s a popular choice for main bedrooms and other large rooms.

Sold by Amazon

Vicks VapoInhaler

If you need to clear your nasal passages quickly, reach for this Vicks inhaler. It delivers a quick, potent burst of menthol and camphor. And because it’s pocket-friendly, it’s a top allergy treatment option among travelers and commuters.

Sold by Amazon

BodyRestore Eucalyptus Shower Steamers

These eucalyptus shower steamers release soothing vapors in hot showers. Besides slowly opening nasal passages, they help you enter a state of deep relaxation. Each tablet dissolves without leaving residue around the shower.

Sold by Amazon

Breathe Right Original Nose Strips

For those with nighttime congestion, these Breathe Right strips gently lift nostrils to allow better airflow. The soft, flexible strips are made with nonirritating adhesive, making them suitable for sensitive skin.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Magic Balm

The Dr. Bronner’s Magic Balm is a topical treatment you can rub on your chest, pulse points and clothing for long-lasting relief. The quality formula is made with USDA Organic products, including beeswax, jojoba, avocado and hemp oil.

Sold by Amazon

GermGuardian 3-In-1 True HEPA Air Purifier

This GermGuardian air purifier filters up to 99.97% of allergens, including pollen and dust, up to 0.3 microns. It also has an activated charcoal filter that neutralizes odors, and because it runs quietly, it can be placed in nurseries and bedrooms.

Sold by Amazon

Sinus Plumber Nasal Spray

If you have a stuffy nose, Sinus Plumber Nasal Spray is a natural, non-GMO formula made with horseradish, cayenne pepper and wintergreen. It’s also said to be effective at relieving allergy-related headaches and migraines.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Bamboo Bay Bamboo Sheets Set

This six-piece bed sheet set is hypoallergenic and has OEKO-TEX certification, which means they’re free of harmful toxic substances. The cool-to-touch sheets have an ultra-soft weave suitable for sensitive skin, and they’re backed by a 180-night guarantee.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.