Which Rainbow Light vitamin is best?

Eating a well-balanced diet is the cornerstone of maintaining good health. The physical and mental benefits of proper nutrition are well-known, but even the healthiest people can struggle to get all the nutrients they need from food alone. That’s why supplements and vitamins can be helpful, and have become so popular.

Founded in Santa Cruz, California, in 1981, Rainbow Light is committed to holistic wellness by offering a line of gluten-free, non-GMO and eco-friendly vitamins. The Rainbow Light Men’s One Multivitamin is best because it helps provide essential nutritional support.

What to know before you buy Rainbow Light vitamins

Category of vitamin

Rainbow Light makes dozens of vitamins and supplements, but its most popular are:

Multivitamins : These provide the daily allowance of most essential vitamins and nutrients in one serving. A multivitamin is your best bet if you only want one vitamin.

: These provide the daily allowance of most essential vitamins and nutrients in one serving. A multivitamin is your best bet if you only want one vitamin. Vitamin C : This essential vitamin strengthens the immune system, helps repair body tissue, and helps maintain healthy bones and teeth.

: This essential vitamin strengthens the immune system, helps repair body tissue, and helps maintain healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D : Many people are vitamin D deficient. Vitamin D strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, supports muscle growth and can reduce the risk of certain diseases.

: Many people are vitamin D deficient. Vitamin D strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, supports muscle growth and can reduce the risk of certain diseases. Immune support: Rainbow Light has a series of vitamins designed to boost immune health. They contain combinations of vitamins C and D, zinc and other essential nutrients.

Rainbow Light also offers probiotics, minerals and prenatal vitamins.

Vitamin form

Gone are the days when all vitamins came in pill form. Not all Rainbow Light products are available in all forms, but those forms include:

Tablet : These are like traditional pills and are composed entirely of the compound. They can also be split and crushed. They can easily accommodate high dosages and tend to have a long shelf life.

: These are like traditional pills and are composed entirely of the compound. They can also be split and crushed. They can easily accommodate high dosages and tend to have a long shelf life. Capsule : They’re similar to tablets, but the compound in capsules is encased in a shell. They can’t be as easily split or crushed, but capsules have higher bioavailability — that is, they can be more easily absorbed into the body.

: They’re similar to tablets, but the compound in capsules is encased in a shell. They can’t be as easily split or crushed, but capsules have higher bioavailability — that is, they can be more easily absorbed into the body. Chewable : Great for kids and those who have trouble swallowing pills, chewable vitamins are easy to eat and digest. But they often contain smaller doses of vitamins.

: Great for kids and those who have trouble swallowing pills, chewable vitamins are easy to eat and digest. But they often contain smaller doses of vitamins. Gummy : Much like chewable vitamins, gummies were designed to taste better and are often easier to digest, but they typically don’t contain as many nutrients. They can be good for those who want to get in the habit of taking vitamins.

: Much like chewable vitamins, gummies were designed to taste better and are often easier to digest, but they typically don’t contain as many nutrients. They can be good for those who want to get in the habit of taking vitamins. Mini-tablet: For those who struggle to take full-size pills, Rainbow Light makes some vitamins in mini-tablet form. These offer the same nutrients but have more pills per serving.

What to look for in quality Rainbow Light vitamins

Life stage

Preexisting conditions or prescription medication can influence what vitamins you should take or avoid, so always check with your physician. However, age also affects what nutrients your body requires, so Rainbow Light makes vitamins designed for adults, kids, teens and those over 50.

Dietary preferences

For those on a vegan or vegetarian diet, Rainbow Light makes some vitamins that contain no animal products.

How much you can expect to spend on Rainbow Light vitamins

Since the type and quantity of vitamins can vary, it’s best to consider the cost per pill. These vitamins range from 17-30 cents per pill, depending on their ingredients. Multivitamins or capsules with more than one compound are more expensive than a single-ingredient vitamin.

Rainbow Light vitamins FAQ

Why can color and taste vary per batch?

A. Certain herbal ingredients vary in color and taste due to growing conditions and the season of the year. Rainbow Light conducts a quality inspection of every ingredient before it’s used, so any variation in color or taste won’t affect quality.

When should I take my vitamins?

A. Always follow the instructions on the package, which can vary depending on the vitamin. However, Rainbow Light vitamins are easy on the stomach, so most can be taken at any time of the day. What’s most important is that you are consistent. Taking your vitamins with food is also helpful because it maximizes absorption.

What’s the best Rainbow Light vitamin to buy?

Top Rainbow Light vitamin

Rainbow Light Men’s One Multivitamin

What you need to know: This high-potency multivitamin is formulated with superfoods and probiotics for maximum health benefit.

What you’ll love: This non-GMO and vegetarian vitamin supports the immune system and bone and brain health. It contains the ideal levels of vitamin B2, B5, folate, zinc, vitamin A, folic acid, magnesium and niacin. It can help increase energy while supporting nerve and cell protection.

What you should consider: Due to FDA regulations, the formula of this vitamin changed in 2020, so if you have previously taken it, review the ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top Rainbow Light vitamin for the money

Rainbow Light Just Once Calcium

What you need to know: Support your teeth and bones with this calcium vitamin. It’s paired with magnesium and vitamin D3 to enhance calcium absorption.

What you’ll love: It includes natural supplements, including organic spirulina, stinging nettle and horsetail to promote energy. This allergy-friendly vitamin contains no gluten, artificial additives, wheat, milk, nuts, soy or animal products.

What you should consider: If you are currently on any medications or have any medical conditions, consult with a health care professional before using.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Rainbow Light Prenatal One Multivitamin

What you need to know: You can support both baby’s and mom’s health with this prenatal vitamin that is safe and ideal to take from conception through the nursing stage.

What you’ll love: This provides essential nutrition with vitamins A, C, D and zinc, while the B-complex vitamins help keep your energy up. Loaded with folic acid, this formula supports the child’s spinal and brain development during the early stages of pregnancy.

What you should consider: This large pill can be difficult for some to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

