Netflix unveils an intriguing lineup for the end of summer

The kids are back at school, pumpkin latte is back to being the only acceptable drink and the days are getting shorter. That means the nights are getting longer, so you have more time to enjoy Netflix. Whether you watch on a Samsung or another 4K TV, you can enjoy a bevy of programs ranging from reality shows and documentaries to comedies and thrillers. So pull on your Snuggie, settle down on the couch and enjoy the content.

Shop this article: TCL 65-Inch Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED Smart Roku TV, Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

The top September Netflix releases

This September, Netflix is adding two dozen more viewing options to its content. Loyal subscribers will be able to stream the final installment of Matt Groening’s (“The Simpsons”) animated comedy fantasy series “Disenchantment,” Season 5 of the acclaimed “Virgin River” series, the next leg of Otis and Eric’s epic adventure in confronting and resolving intimacy issues in “Sex Education” and more.

The final 10 episodes of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series “Disenchantment” hit Netflix on Sept. 1. Queen Bean, Elfo and Luci are the last hope to save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule. As the drama comes to a conclusion, the trio must face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist plus a few more unsettling surprises.

The next 10 episodes of the popular romantic drama “Virgin River” will be available on Netflix on Sept. 7. Season 5 promises a break-up, a goodbye, a wildfire that threatens the town and more. If you’re in for a penny, you’re in for a pound with this series. The relentless turbulence and blazing passion make it a must-see. If you’re behind, make sure you binge the first four seasons so you are ready. And if 10 episodes aren’t enough, the holiday fare drops on Nov. 30.

This season of the popular coming-of-age comedy, “Sex Education,” picks up with Otis and Eric on their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. The new environment is rather confusing to Otis and Eric because it has daily yoga, a communal garden and popular kids that are surprisingly kind. The season is eight episodes long, and it is filled with new challenges and new frontiers that help keep the series fresh and intriguing. Episodes drop on Sept. 21.

“Castlevania: Nocturne” is a new animated horror series on Netflix that takes place in France during the height of the French Revolution. The counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a Vampire Messiah, who promises to “eat the sun” and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, is humanity’s last hope — if he can be found. This eight-episode series will be available on Sept. 28.

September Netflix releases

Sept.1: “Happy Ending” (rom-com)

Sept. 1: “A Day and a Half” (thriller)

Sept. 1: “Disenchantment” Part 5 (animated comedy fantasy series)

Sept. 3: “Is She the Wolf?” (reality series)

Sept. 6: “Tahir’s House” (comedy series)

Sept. 6: “Infamy” (drama series)

Sept. 6: “Predators” (documentary series)

Sept. 6: “Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America” (documentary)

Sept. 7: “Top Boy” Season 3 (drama series)

Sept. 7: “Dear Child” (mystery thriller series)

Sept. 7: “Virgin River” Season 5 (romantic drama series)

Sept. 8: “Burning Body” (mystery thriller series)

Sept. 8: “A Time Called You” (romantic drama series)

Sept. 8: “Spy Ops” (documentary series)

Sept. 13: “Tapie” (drama series)

Sept. 15: “Love at First Sight” (romance)

Sept. 15: “Surviving Summer” Season 2 (drama series)

Sept. 15: “The Count” (horror comedy)

Sept. 19: “The Saint of Second Chances” (documentary)

Sept. 21: “Sex Education” Season 4 (comedy series)

Sept. 27: “Street Flow 2” (drama)

Sept. 27: “Encounters” (documentary series)

Sept. 28: “Castlevania: Nocturne” (anime horror series)

Sept. 29: “Nowhere” (thriller)

Top 4K TVs to enjoy Netflix’s September lineup

LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Evo Smart TV

This LG TV has 8 million self-lit OLED pixels that provide brighter colors and sharper contrast. The AI processor can automatically adapt the content you are watching to improve the picture quality, or you can switch to Filmmaker Mode to preserve the action the way the director intended.

Sold by Amazon, Samsung and Walmart

Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung’s TV uses ultra-precise quantum mini LEDs to produce vibrant colors that let you take full advantage of HDR movies. The upscaler turns all content into a 4K viewing experience, while the anti-glare feature ensures the full screen can be seen from every seat in the room.

Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

With this Fire TV, you can watch all your Netflix shows and movies in true-to-life picture quality. Besides the benefits of Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, this smart TV comes with hands-free control that is made possible by built-in Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame Smart TV

Is it a work of art or a 4K TV? The answer is yes. When you are not watching your favorite program, switch to Art Mode to display your favorite works of art with a customizable bezel. The quantum dot technology and anti-glare features ensure the picture looks great in any lighting.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Samsung and Walmart

TCL 65-Inch Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED Smart Roku TV

The mini LED technology delivers a contrast, brightness and uniformity that is beneficial in any viewing environment. You also get contrast control zones that optimize the contrast on up to 240 localized zones for crisp images, whether the scene is dark or bright. Plus, the machine-learning algorithms in this TV are matched to human visual perception so the colors, contrast and clarity are always exceptional.

Sold by Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV

With the quantum dot technology on this Samsung, you get 100% of the color volume, which gives you vivid, true-to-life color at every brightness level. The 4K upscaling upgrades any show to ultra HD, while the Motion Xcelerator provides a crisp image, even during the high-intensity action of live sports and video games.

Sold by Amazon, Samsung and Walmart

