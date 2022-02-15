Which abstract wall art is best?

Home decor trends come and go, but abstract wall art has remained a strong contender for its versatility and wide-reaching appeal. It’s viewed as a lofty form of art and for this reason, imbues a sense of pride in those who own a piece. Abstract art also tends to complement a large variety of design styles and decor schemes.

Ebern Designs Staccato Blue I Two-Piece Wrapped Canvas Print Set is a matched pair that’ll take the guesswork out of finding pieces that look good together. It features understated splashes of blue, brown and white to coordinate with a range of decor.

What to know before you buy abstract wall art

How abstract art is defined

Also referred to as nonobjective art, abstract art doesn’t attempt to recreate a literal representation of visual reality. Instead, abstract art takes creative liberty, putting a unique and individualized spin on subjects. The artists who create these pieces communicate the idea through the use of gestural marks, forms, lines, colors and shapes.

Abstract art is created on a spectrum that ranges from somewhat abstract to totally abstract. This is an important point to keep in mind when you’re shopping for abstract wall art. Ask yourself how abstract you want to go. Do you want it to maintain a semblance of reality or detract from it entirely?

Decor scheme

Since abstract wall art is meant to accent home decor, selecting pieces that complement the overall decor scheme of the space is essential. When it comes to figuring out how design elements work together, there are several basics to take into account: design style, colors, shapes and the way they all work together.

These elements don’t need to match exactly; in fact, you should avoid an overly thought-out effect. Instead, choose pieces in the same respective “families” of design.

Measure

You can avoid unevenly hung abstract wall art with the aid of a tape measure. Start by measuring the piece of art from corner to corner. Record these measurements and recreate them on the wall, placing a mark in pencil to indicate the intersection of each corner. From there, you can easily hang the piece so it sits evenly.

What to look for in quality abstract wall art

Size

Wall art is available in every size, from miniature to gigantic. Measure the wall and keep these measurements handy while you shop. This way, you can compare the dimensions of the wall to those of the abstract wall art you consider.

Shape

Abstract wall art is created in a variety of shapes that include square, rectangular, circular and oval. The orientation of the piece also affects the way it looks on your wall. Wall art with a landscape orientation is wider than it is taller, while wall art with a portrait orientation is taller than it is wider.

Single piece vs. set

The majority of abstract wall art is sold individually, but some pairings are available. Rarely, you can find a set that includes three or more pieces.

How much you can expect to spend on abstract wall art

You should expect to spend a bit more on abstract wall art than on some other types of home decor. You can find pieces starting around $35 and reaching into the millions of dollars.

Abstract wall art FAQ

How many art pieces should you hang on the same wall?

A. The key consideration is the size of the wall art piece. From there, let the square footage of the room and the dimensions of the wall guide you. In general, the more space you have, the more pieces you can hang, and larger pieces will work as the space increases. Regardless, the end result should always feel balanced, never overwhelming or bare.

Does abstract wall art require a frame?

A. No. If you prefer to go frameless with abstract wall art, one viable option is a wrapped canvas. Wall art with this type of canvas has a polished look thanks to the wrapped design.

What’s the best abstract wall art to buy?

Top abstract wall art

Ebern Designs Staccato Blue I Two-Piece Wrapped Canvas Print Set

What you need to know: Splashes of color in muted blues, browns and whites adorn these pieces, which are ready to hang.

What you’ll love: These canvas prints are hand-stretched and constructed with a beveled solid wood stretcher bar. With an understated blue, brown and black color scheme, the design is versatile. You don’t have to worry about finding the right complementary piece, thanks to this matched pair. The set is available in five sizes.

What you should consider: At least one buyer reported the hardware wasn’t attached, requiring them to attach it themselves.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top abstract wall art for the money

Bay Isle Home Linen Tropical Silhouette IV Wrapped Canvas Print

What you need to know: Take a tropical theme, but make it abstract — this print on canvas has a subtle tropical style.

What you’ll love: Evoking the abstract image of a palm frond, this piece of wall art adds a feeling of warmth. The palm frond image is exotic, while the light gray and white color scheme is understated, creating an aesthetic that’s lush yet airy. The portrait orientation is perfect for small spaces.

What you should consider: One buyer had a challenging experience assembling the mounts.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Mercury Row Abstract Square Metal Wall Decor

What you need to know: Fashioned of iron and featuring a contemporary design, this wall art will elevate your decor scheme.

What you’ll love: Squiggles interwoven with looping and curving strands create a striking lattice of metal. The openwork design highlights the color of your walls, making them a part of the piece. Together with its generous size, the design of this wall art makes a bold statement without going overboard.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers reported quality control issues that ranged from the metal’s quality to the functionality of the mounting hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

