Ancient Egyptians would sometimes adorn their homes with evergreen trees as a message of hope while waiting out the sometimes harsh winters.

Which Disney Christmas ornaments are best?

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is decorating the Christmas tree with fun, festive ornaments. Some people love to add a little bit of extra magic by lining their trees with Disney-inspired ornaments of their favorite characters. Disney ornaments can delight guests who come into your home with reminders of their favorite childhood films. For a classy, Mickey Mouse inspired look, Hallmark’s Keepsake Glass Ornaments are a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Disney Christmas ornament

Construction

Christmas ornaments can be constructed from a few different materials. The most common materials include glass, porcelain, metal and plastic. In the past, most traditional Christmas ornaments were made from glass, giving them an air of artful design and sophistication. However, more contemporary ornaments can be made with cheaper materials like plastic or PVC, making them shatterproof and more durable than glass or porcelain ones.

Size

The average size of a Christmas ornament is between two and four inches tall. It is recommended to get a good variety of different-sized Christmas ornaments for your Christmas tree to provide an exciting, visually interesting look to the tree. Mixing and matching ornaments can help your tree look full and balanced.

What to look for in a quality Disney Christmas ornament

Characters

The most important aspect of finding the right Disney Christmas ornament is looking for the ones of characters you adore the most. Are you a big fan of Mickey Mouse or any of his friends? Or, you may be more interested in ornaments of characters from newer Disney films, like “Coco” or “Luca.” Narrow your search to your favorite Disney films or television shows.

Shatterproof ornaments

Shatterproof ornaments are made with durability and longevity in mind. Because traditional ornaments were made from glass or porcelain, they were easily breakable. Shatterproof ornaments ease that worry entirely by being made with durable plastic or PVC, making them stronger. They also come with the added benefit of being both child and pet-safe.

Extra features

Some ornaments go above and beyond. Many ornaments make a statement, while others steal the show. These ornaments can have additional features such as LED lighting or sparkling tinsel. Some even make sounds or play music. However, it is important to note these types of ornaments will be a little more expensive than traditional ones.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney Christmas ornament

Individual Disney Christmas ornaments can cost between $5â€“$20, depending on the type of materials used and their size. The price will be a bit higher for sets of Christmas ornaments, ranging between $15â€“$100, depending on the size of the set.

Disney Christmas ornament FAQ

What is the appropriate number of ornaments to hang on a tree?

A. Ultimately, it is a matter of preference for how many ornaments you would like to have on your Christmas tree. However, some charts suggest roughly 300 ornaments of different sizes for a 7.5 to 8.5-foot tree.

What is the best way to hang ornaments on a tree?

A. Ornaments should be evenly spaced throughout the tree. Make sure each ornament is hanging freely and not touching any other branches aside from the one it is hanging from.

What are the best Disney Christmas ornaments to buy?

Best of the best Disney Christmas ornaments

Hallmark Keepsake Glass Christmas Ornaments

What you need to know: These Christmas ornaments offer the perfect kind of Disney magic in the iconic shape of Mickey Mouse himself.

What you’ll love: These glass ornaments come in a set of six distinct colors and come pre-packaged in a box.

What you should consider: Because they are made of glass, these ornaments are fragile and can easily shatter if dropped.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Best bang for your buck Disney Christmas ornaments

Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Metal Tins

What you need to know: This set of six metal Disney ornaments feature several beloved Disney characters.

What you’ll love: These Hallmark ornaments are made of metal and come ready to hang with included hanger attachments. They are packaged in a gift-ready box, making them an excellent gift for the holidays as well.

What you should consider: Due to their metallic construction, the designs on the front can scratch and fade over time.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Honorable mentions

Disney Princess Ornament Set Deluxe 10 Piece Christmas Tree Holiday Ornaments

What you need to know: This ten-piece Disney princess ornament set features many of Disney’s signature princesses.

What you’ll love: The set includes princesses such as Snow White, Cinderella and Ariel, along with many others. They are all made with a shatterproof PVC design.

What you should consider: A few users reported that sometimes a princess would be missing from the package and they needed to make a request to get it.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Nightmare Before Christmas Ornament Set Deluxe Holiday Decorations

What you need to know: Showcase your favorite characters from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with this nine-piece Christmas ornament set.

What you’ll love: It features many of the signature characters from the movie, including Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie. They are made with a PVC shatterproof construction.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the ornaments are small and may not fit well on larger Christmas trees.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.