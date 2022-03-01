Which ivory throw pillow is best?

Redecorating a room can be expensive, especially if you have to replace existing décor from floor to ceiling. If you have a tight budget or only want to make modest changes, consider updating the space with smaller items like throw pillows.

Ivory throw pillows are particularly versatile because they coordinate easily with most aesthetics. The color can either emphasize lighter accent shades in a room or add a subtle pop of color on darker bedding. If you’re looking for a luxurious design, Saro Lifestyle Smocked Decorative Pillow is a great option. It has down filling and an intricate smocked cover.

What to know before you buy an ivory throw pillow

What is a throw pillow?

Throw pillows are decorative pieces you can place on beds, couches or other types of seating. Although most are square, throw pillows come in all kinds of shapes, including round, rectangular or feature a unique shape. The most common sizes for throw pillows are 18 inches by 18 inches and 20 inches by 20 inches.

Throw pillows complement furniture and décor by coordinating with other colors or patterns. Ivory throw pillows may draw attention to subdued shades of patterned bedding or couches. The pillows also add balance to a space, particularly when you arrange them around pillows and throw blankets.

How to decorate with ivory throw pillows

Because ivory is a neutral color, you can add an ivory throw pillow to almost any bed or seat. On the other hand, if you prefer to match an ivory pillow to something specific, there are a few design tips to keep in mind:

Accent colors: Busy patterns often use ivory as an accent color, and simple ivory pillows add an elegant contrast.

Busy patterns often use ivory as an accent color, and simple ivory pillows add an elegant contrast. Patterns: Solid-colored bedding and darker-toned furniture may benefit from a light pop of color, like a patterned ivory throw pillow.

Solid-colored bedding and darker-toned furniture may benefit from a light pop of color, like a patterned ivory throw pillow. Texture: Plain throw pillows may be too bland for certain spaces, whereas textured designs add depth and dimension.

Plain throw pillows may be too bland for certain spaces, whereas textured designs add depth and dimension. Shapes and sizes: Use a few throw pillows in different shapes and sizes to achieve a modern, balanced aesthetic.

What to look for in a quality ivory throw pillow

Cover materials

Well-made throw pillows have durable cover materials, including canvas, thick cotton, linen, knit, microfiber or faux fur. These materials withstand wear and tear better than thin polyester or cotton, both of which are prone to rips. With that said, some people use throw pillows with cheaper polyester and cotton covers because they’re often machine washable and inexpensive to replace.

Filling

Manufacturers usually fill throw pillows with either polyester or down. Polyester is the most affordable and often found in mid-range designs. It’s preferred over down because it’s hypoallergenic. Down is a luxurious option that offers a fluffy feel and appearance, but it’s notably more expensive and requires constant reshaping.

Closure style

Throw pillows with removable covers come with different closure styles. Zippers are the most common, and they’re often hidden behind the pillow or between seams. Other pillows have envelope closures, which offer a soft and finished look. Some throw pillows have tie and button closures.

How much you can expect to spend on an ivory throw pillow

There are several ivory throw pillows for $25 and below, but the construction and material quality are usually low. Midrange options made with premium materials fall between $40-$75. Designer throw pillows cost $100 and above.

Ivory throw pillow FAQ

Do I need to use throw pillows?

A. Throw pillows are common additions to beds and sofas, but they’re not necessary or required. Unless you intend to use them for snoozing or lounging, they’re more decorative than functional.

How do I wash throw pillows?

A. Many cotton and polyester throw pillows are machine washable, and some of them can even go in the dryer. Several throw pillows have removable covers that are machine washable, too. However, most embellished throw pillows are too delicate to wash, even by hand. Check the care instruction tag for more directions.

What are the best ivory throw pillows to buy?

Top ivory throw pillow

Saro Lifestyle Smocked Decorative Pillow in Ivory

What you need to know: This throw pillow features an intricate smocked design, a favorite for decorative bedding.

What you’ll love: It’s filled with soft down, which gives the throw pillow a cloud-like, luxurious appearance. The rear zipper is hidden over a flap of material, so it won’t snag. It has a removable cover that’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: A few buyers felt the pillow was acceptable, but the quality wasn’t what they expected for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top ivory throw pillow for the money

THRO Rhea Woven Throw Pillow in Ivory

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a soft throw pillow you can cozy up with, this design is made with a soft viscose blend.

What you’ll love: It’s soft enough to snooze on, is durably made and will withstand years of use. It’s a simple monochromatic pillow, yet it has dimensions with a geometric pattern. Many shoppers are fans of the hidden zipper.

What you should consider: The pillow isn’t as thick or fluffy as others, and it may flatten over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Oake Chunky Knit Decorative Pillow in Ivory

What you need to know: A cozy option, this chunky knit pillow is a welcomed addition to reading chairs and other quiet nooks.

What you’ll love: The cover is made of soft, smooth acrylic and has the look and feel of a scarf or blanket. The chunky weave is tight and secure, which means no snags. It’s filled with polyester, yet it has a down-like feel to it.

What you should consider: The design may overwhelm certain chairs or couches, given the considerable chunkiness.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

