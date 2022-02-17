Which large canvas wall art is best?

No interior design scheme is complete without some high quality wall art. And what better way to add a bit of class to your home than with canvas paintings or photographs. The premium look of this material is unmatched by poster prints and is sure to impress any visitors. There’s an endless variety of canvas wall art, from abstract paintings to rich color photographs. Which you choose, however, comes down to your taste and your decor.

Our top pick is SIGNWIN 3 Piece Framed Canvas Wall Art Foggy Mountains, but you’ll want to review all of your options before making the choice that’s right for you and your home.

What to know before you buy large canvas wall art

What is canvas?

Canvas is a premium material that artists use as a surface to paint or print on. It’s usually woven from either linen or cotton, but there are also polyester blends out there, as well. Because it’s not stiff like wood or paper, canvas must be stretched over a wood frame to make it taught, which is what gives canvas wall art its substantial look.

Going big

A large, empty wall can be a glaring eyesore in the modern home. And sometimes, a small piece of art just can’t fill the space adequately. Bigger pieces are perfect for giving each wall in your home purpose. The point is to create what interior designers call “focal points” — points around the room that attract the eye and draw your guests attentions. Whether you opt for the decorative approach, or the statement piece, is up to you and your room’s layout.

Sizing

Wall art is typically made to fit a few ratios. These are 1:1, 2:3, 3:4 and 4:5. You’ll find that most standard pieces are one to two feet in width and one to two-and-a-half feet in length. Large wall art is anything that exceeds these dimensions. A good starting point is two by three feet, but your walls may require four by five feet or even bigger.

Where to hang large canvas wall art

Large canvas wall art is best suited for the larger rooms of your home, such as your bedroom, dining room or living room. Hang wide landscape pieces, or a series of vertical portraits over a couch or the headboard of your bed. Single, vertical portraits fit perfectly between windows or even at the ends of hallways.

How to hang large canvas wall art

With a wooden substrate, woven canvas and a potential decorative frame, canvas wall art can get heavy. You’ll need to be sure that you hang your art using a stud in your wall. If you can’t find a stud, make sure to use an anchor, as the plaster in drywall can only safely hold about one pound.

What to look for in quality large canvas wall art

Types of large canvas wall art

Canvas isn’t just for painting. Today many artists and design retailers print high-quality graphics or photographs on canvas as well. If you’re looking for a painting, however, don’t despair if the costs of original work look exorbitant. There are many high-quality print reproductions of original works and old classics on the market that won’t break the bank.

Style

Think about how you decorate your home. You’ll want your art to work harmoniously with your room’s color palette and furniture materials. Big expressive paintings or dynamically lit photographs can claim a lot of attention in a minimalist or modern space. Geometric prints can help control the chaos of more eclectic design schemes. Landscapes are great for the country home and fashion or architecture photography conversely suits the city apartment.

Print quality

Large canvas is tough to print on because the source image is stretched over more surface area. Not only are you going to want to ensure that your print is high resolution, but that it also uses archival ink. This will help prevent it from fading over time.

Frame

If you’re looking to buy art with a decorative frame, which you choose will depend on your interior. Black is the go-to option that looks good in just about any interior. Gold can add a touch of luxury to your home, and ornamental gold frames have that old-world look for classical and rustic interiors. A color frame can also be used strategically to emphasize one color in a multi-colored work, or to harmonize a multicolored work with its surrounds.

How much you can expect to spend on large canvas wall art

Because of its scale, large canvas wall art can be pricey. A budget 3- by 5-inch piece might set you back $40-$60, but as the size and quality increases, expect to spend anywhere between $80-$200 for a premium piece of art.

Large canvas wall art FAQ

Does the art come with mounting supplies?

A. Some sellers include mounting supplies with their art, such as nails, screws and brackets. If the art you choose doesn’t come with any materials, you’ll need a screw or nail at the very minimum. Most canvas can be hung by the pine stretcher bar beneath the fabric, and many frames have built in brackets, wires or d rings.

What’s the benefit of canvas over poster paper?

A. Not only does canvas look more sophisticated and mature, but they’re more durable as well. This means you’ll be able to protect your art investment for generations.

What’s the best large canvas wall art to buy?

Top large canvas wall art

SIGNWIN 3 Piece Framed Canvas Wall Art Foggy Mountains

What you need to know: This misty, minimal and monochromatic series of canvas prints bring contemplation and tranquility into the modern home.

What you’ll love: This set of three prints beautifully straddles representation and abstraction. It’s printed with fade-resistant ink on quality canvas and comes with a hanging kit. Each photo is framed with a simple, complementary white frame, measuring 24 by 36 inches for a total of 108 inches of wall coverage horizontally.

What you should consider: Some users feel the quality of these prints did not meet expectations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large canvas wall art for the money

Trademark Fine Art Late Summer Barn I Crop by Elizabeth Urquhart, 30×47-Inch Canvas Wall Art

What you need to know: Cast in a lovely blue-green haze, this pastoral photograph of an old barn is perfect for the rustic home.

What you’ll love: The 30- by 47-inch archival canvas is mounted on a natural wood substrate. It’s gallery wrapped, meaning it has a seamless look that hangs beautifully without a frame.

What you should consider: This photographic print does not come with a frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Giant Art Apex Huge Modern Abstract Giclee Canvas Print

What you need to know: Make a statement with this massive abstract expressionist piece of art on your wall.

What you’ll love: Perfect for rooms with lots of empty wall space, this printed painting is sure to grab everyone’s attention. It’s 54 by 54 inches, but can also be purchased at a whopping 72 by 72 inches. Its mixed palette of blues and golds with a strong black mark blends in well with modern decor. The art is rendered with a high-quality, giclee inkjet printing process for a high-resolution, vibrant and archival piece.

What you should consider: Shipping something so large is difficult, so the brand has developed an easy, build-it-yourself modular system.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.