Make space for guests with the best futon frame

Which futon frame is best?

When space is tight and overnight guests are on the way, finding a place for everyone to sleep can be challenging. Fortunately, futons are up for it. This adaptable furniture provides ample seating during the day and creates a cozy bed at night.

The best futon frame is durable, functional and comfortable but still stylish. The Lark Manor Shellcove Full Wide Tufted Back Futon is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a futon frame

Frame material

Futon frames are largely available in two materials:

Wood: Common woods are oak, pine and maple. Wood is traditional and can be left bare or painted. Hardwood frames are more durable but are also heavier and more expensive.

Futon frame design

The design of the frame is key to how the futon converts into a bed. There are two basic designs available:

Bi-fold: These frames fold in the middle and form an L-shape when used as a couch. A roller system makes it easy to open and close the frame. This type is usually designed with arms and legs to give the futon the traditional appearance of a couch when it is folded. This design provides the same amount of seating as a regular sofa.

Comfortable mattress

Futon mattresses are available in a variety of types. Memory foam, innerspring and cotton/foam blends are most common.

Memory foam: For people with arthritis or overall body pain, how memory foam conforms to the body can provide a great night of sleep. However, this can be a very hot material, and some people don’t like how it feels.

Each of these mattresses comes in different depths. Keep in mind that if you opt for a thinner mattress, you may be able to feel the frame underneath you.

What to look for in a quality futon frame

Weight capacity

If you plan to have couples or adult guests sleeping on a futon routinely, make sure the futon frame you select can hold them. A weight capacity of at least 600 pounds for a full-size futon is best.

Interchangeable futon covers

It’s easy to change the look of your room simply by changing the futon cover. Interchangeable futon covers make it easy to keep the futon clean, too. Look for covers that zip or snap.

Style options

If you consider futons as something that belongs in a dusty basement or a dorm room, think again. Modern futon styling is such that it’s hard to tell sometimes that a couch converts to a futon.

How much you can expect to spend on a futon frame

The price of a futon frame includes the frame and the quality of the mattress it’s designed to hold and a futon cover. You can expect to spend $500 to $1,000.

Futon frame FAQ

What is the thickest mattress you can get for a futon?

A. Most futon mattresses are 6 to 8 inches thick. Although it may seem as though a thicker mattress is better, any more depth to the mattress would make it very difficult to fold. If you cannot fold the futon securely, you risk the chance of it sliding off the frame or otherwise bulging out when you convert the mattress to a bed.

How do you care for a futon?

A. There are a few ways to maintain your futon so that it lasts for many years.

Always use sheets when you plan to use a futon as a bed.

when you plan to use a futon as a bed. Spot clean stains immediately.

Regularly remove the cover if possible, and wash it following the manufacturer’s instructions.

and wash it following the manufacturer’s instructions. Oil any moving metal parts as needed to prevent wear and rust.

as needed to prevent wear and rust. Dust and clean wood frames, checking for cracks or splinters.

What’s the best futon frame to buy?

Top futon frame

Lark Manor Shellcove Full Wide Tufted Back Futon

What you need to know: This futon has a classic design but offers many modern features that make it stand out.

What you’ll love: It features a solid wood frame that extends into a full-size bed, making it ideal for guests. It comes with a mattress that’s comfortable for both sitting and sleeping. It doesn’t require any tools for assembly either.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to open into the bed and return to the sofa position, so you may need two people.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top futon frame for the money

Serta Wide Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

What you need to know: Despite its affordable price, this high-quality futon is from a trusted brand and comfortable enough for regular use.

What you’ll love: It has clean lines and slanted legs that give it modern flair. It comes with a high-density foam mattress that provides excellent support. The backrest can recline 30 degrees for lounging and watching TV. It comes in four colors.

What you should consider: It is somewhat low to the ground, so it may be difficult for individuals with knee or back issues to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Best Choice Products Faux Leather Upholstered Modern Convertible Futon

What you need to know: This versatile futon fits well in small spaces, but it sleeps two comfortably.

What you’ll love: It offers three adjustable positions for sitting, lounging and sleeping. It is made of tufted faux leather and has chrome metal legs for a modern look. It also has a fold-down armrest with cupholders.

What you should consider: It is fairly firm, so it may be comfortable for individuals who prefer a softer mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

