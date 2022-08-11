Best Shark pet vacuums

Shark is one of the best-known vacuum manufacturers. It makes quality vacuums at a range of price points, but some are better at tackling pet hair than others. Finding the right pet vacuum means you can spend less time cleaning and more time hanging with your pet.

Suction power is important in homes with pets. Weak suction just won’t get the job done when removing pet hair from floors and soft furnishings. Some Shark vacuums also come with tools specifically designed for pet hair and the extra dirt pets can track around.

What to look for in a Shark pet vacuum

Upright vs. stick

The best Shark vacuums for pet hair are either upright or stick vacuums.

Upright: Upright vacuums are usually more powerful than stick vacuums, if only marginally, but they’re bulkier and heavier to push around. They have wider cleaning paths, so you pick up more dirt at once, as well as larger dust cups that don’t need emptying as regularly.

Stick: Although they have their flaws, stick vacuums are lightweight and highly maneuverable. While you can use them to vacuum your whole home, they're especially good when used with pet tools on upholstery and stairs.

Suction power

Vacuums with weak suction leave too much pet hair behind, which is frustrating and can leave you feeling like your floors are never truly clean. It’s hard to tell a vacuum’s suction power just by looking at it, but those sold as pet vacuums usually have a little more oomph than others.

Pet tools

Shark vacuums recommended for pet hair usually come with one or more pet tools. The pet power tool and pet multitool are similar. They’re both small tools with motorized brush rolls that are highly effective at lifting pet hair. The pet crevice tool removes pet hair from corners, stair edges, sofa cushions and other hard-to-reach areas.

Anti-tangle brush roll

This is designed so that hair won’t wrap around it. It’s most helpful if you have a long-haired pet, but it’s also great for avoiding hair-wrap caused by human hair, so it will come in handy even if you have short-haired animals.

HEPA filter

Some Shark vacuums have anti-allergen HEPA filters. Not only do they catch tiny particles, but they’re also fully sealed to keep them contained. Since pet dander is the leading cause of allergic response in people with pet allergies, it’s great to have this kind of filter if a household member or regular guest suffers.

Cordless

Cordless vacuums now approach the suction power of high-end corded vacuums, but they don’t always measure up. However, they’re so easy to use that you might end up vacuuming daily with a cordless vacuum versus once or twice a week with a corded model, which may even things out.

Best Shark upright vacuums for pet hair

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

Thanks to the self-cleaning pet power brush, this vacuum easily removes pet hair and trodden-in dirt from rugs, carpets and upholstery. What’s more, its fully-sealed anti-allergen HEPA filter removes pet dander from the environment, which is great if anyone with pet allergies comes to visit. Sold by Amazon

Shark AZ2002 Vertex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

The powerful suction makes this vacuum great at picking up pet hair, and the anti-tangle brush roll doesn’t get clogged up. The pet power brush is especially useful for upholstery and areas where pets like to hang out. Sold by Amazon

Shark ZU62 Navigator Zero-M Pet Pro Upright Vacuum

With impressive deep-cleaning powers, this vacuum is excellent at removing pet hair from rugs and works exceptionally on hard floors. The anti-hair wrap brush roll and the HEPA filter make this a great choice for homes with pets. Sold by Amazon

Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

If your pets spend a lot of time on couches and armchairs, you’ll appreciate the wide upholstery tool to get rid of hair they leave behind. The HEPA filter seals pet dander away to reduce the allergens around your home. Sold by Amazon

Best Shark stick vacuums for pet hair

Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

One of Shark’s most powerful stick vacuums with incredible suction power and a 120-minute run time over two batteries, this is a perfect choice of pet vacuum. The pet multitool is excellent for removing pet hair, and the self-cleaning brush roll doesn’t get tangled with hair. Sold by Amazon

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

This cordless vacuum is a breeze to use and runs for 40 minutes between charges. It has impressive hypervelocity suction for those extra-hairy areas and comes with a pet multitool that’s great for upholstery and pet beds. Sold by Amazon

Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

The brush roll with PowerFins works deep into the carpet pile to remove the most pet hair possible, while its anti-tangle properties keep it from getting wrapped in hair. It comes with a pet multitool and has an anti-allergen complete seal HEPA filter. Sold by Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

While the corded design is less convenient than cordless stick vacuums, it gives you more impressive suction at a lower price. This model includes a pet crevice tool and a pet multitool to tackle pet hair all over the home. Sold by Amazon

Shark HS152AMZ Corded Stick Vacuum Ultralight Pet Plus

This extremely light stick vacuum weighs less than 3 pounds, but it still provides excellent suction and easily picks up pet hair. The pet multitool and crevice tool help clean up pet hair from awkward areas or deep in the carpet pile. Sold by Amazon

