Skip to content
WWTI - InformNNY.com
Watertown
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
ABC50 NOW
Newsletters
ABC50 Mobile App
NEWS TIPS
Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks
Are You The View’s Biggest Fan?
For the Love of Dirt
Happy Hour
Horoscopes
Lottery
Made in NNY
Made in NNY Minutes
On Location
Pride 2021
Shark Tank Casting
Sweetest Occasion Sundays
Tax Talk
Walkthrough Wednesdays
News
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
ABC50 NOW
Cuomo Under Fire
Consumer Reports
Coronavirus
Crime
Fort Drum Corner
Local News
Money In Your Pocket
National News
New York News
Politics
Wellness Wednesdays
Top Stories
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
Top Stories
Dream season for Nelly Korda now includes Olympic gold medal
Packed Democratic primary looms for Pennsylvania Senate seat
Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
‘Always working’: Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president
Weather
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Marine Forecast
Ski Report
Weather Alerts
Weather Updates
Sports
Buffalo Bills
For the Love of Dirt
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
MLB
NBA
NCAA
NFL
NY Blitz
Orange Nation
Racing
Watertown Rapids 2021 Schedule
Community
Community Events
Alliance for Better Communities Opioid Survey
Ask the Experts
Boat Smart, Boat Safe
Brew York 2021
Character Counts Award
Childrens Miracle Network
Destination NY
EdZOOcation
Fur Friend Facts
Golden Apple Award
Health Beats
Hometown Heroes
Living Local
Newlywed News
NNY Eats
NNY School Zone
United Way of NNY
Contests
The Big Catch
Fun in the Sun Sweepstakes
Summer Games Trivia
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Video Center
Jobs
ABC50 is Hiring!
Post a Job
Work For Us
Find a Job
About Us
ABC50 Mobile App
TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Contact WWTI / ABC50
How to Watch
LAFF & Court TV Mystery
News Tips
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
7-Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
67°
/
65°
Fair
Fair
0%
67°
65°
Saturday
84°
/
65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°
65°
Sunday
84°
/
68°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms
44%
84°
68°
Monday
87°
/
71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°
71°
Tuesday
89°
/
70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
24%
89°
70°
Wednesday
84°
/
69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
34%
84°
69°
Thursday
85°
/
68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°
68°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
67°
3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
67°
67°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°
68°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°
69°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°
69°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°
72°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°
75°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°
77°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°
79°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°
80°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°
81°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°
82°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°
83°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°
83°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°
82°
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°
81°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°
79°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
79°
76°
8 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°
72°
9 PM
Cloudy
16%
72°
71°
10 PM
Cloudy
17%
71°
70°
11 PM
Cloudy
24%
70°
69°
12 AM
Cloudy
22%
69°
68°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
68°
67°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°
Trending Stories
Canadian Border to reopen Monday: What U.S. travelers need to know
Lewis County Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for annual awards
Local health officials reminding parents of back-to-school immunizations for children
Video
DEC: Keeping older bucks in the woods is now up to hunters
American Idol auditions coming to New York August 8
New Yorkers warned of dangers of fake COVID vaccination cards
Sawyer Community Fund announces $46,500 in grant awards for community initiatives