Which wine glass set is best?

Whether you’re stocking your first kitchen or looking to freshen up your existing stemware collection, it’s always helpful to have a complete set of wine glasses in the cupboard. A matching set feels sophisticated and intentional and is great for dinner parties and entertaining. Start your search by checking out the elegant Godinger Dublin Wine Glasses and Decanter Set.

What to know before you buy a wine glass set

Parts of the glass

Wine aficionados use four key terms when talking about wine glasses.

Rim : The top edge from which you sip.

: The top edge from which you sip. Bowl : The receptacle which holds the wine.

: The receptacle which holds the wine. Stem : The thin line of glass connecting the bowl and the foot.

: The thin line of glass connecting the bowl and the foot. Foot: The base of the glass, which rests flat on a surface.

Types of wine glasses

There are dozens of wine glasses tailor-made for specific types of wine, but these are the five most general styles attributed to specific drinking experiences.

Universal wine glass : This is a midsize glass with a tapered rim. It’s suitable for red or white wine, making it the most adaptable and practical wine glass option.

: This is a midsize glass with a tapered rim. It’s suitable for red or white wine, making it the most adaptable and practical wine glass option. Red wine glass : This glass has a large bowl and tapered rim. It’s designed to swirl the wine with ease, which is crucial since the taste and smell of red wine benefits from the open air.

: This glass has a large bowl and tapered rim. It’s designed to swirl the wine with ease, which is crucial since the taste and smell of red wine benefits from the open air. White wine glass : This is a tulip-shaped glass designed to keep the wine cooler longer. White wine does not require as much air as red wine, and the opening at the top of this glass allows you to smell the wine easily.

: This is a tulip-shaped glass designed to keep the wine cooler longer. White wine does not require as much air as red wine, and the opening at the top of this glass allows you to smell the wine easily. Sparkling wine glass : Also known as a champagne flute, this one has a tall, narrow bowl and a thin stem. The height and shape keep the bubbles in check without spilling over.

: Also known as a champagne flute, this one has a tall, narrow bowl and a thin stem. The height and shape keep the bubbles in check without spilling over. Dessert wine glass: This is a small glass perfect for a little wine after dinner. Since dessert wines can be sweeter, this size is perfect for small sips.

Storage

The best way to store wine glasses is by placing them in a cabinet or hanging them on a rack. Glasses with thinner rims should be stored upright about half an inch apart to prevent chipping. If you’re short on space, a mounted hanging rack holds glasses upside down by the foot. This is stylish and practical but not secure if placed where the glasses might get jostled.

What to look for in a quality wine glass set

Set size

A wine glass set comes with a minimum of four glasses and a maximum of about 16 glasses. Some of these larger sets feature varied types of glasses, such as a few red wine glasses and a few white wine glasses. Such sets are great for wine connoisseurs or for parties that have to accommodate many people. If you want more than a few wine glasses but find fancier sets too overwhelming, consider buying one set of red wine glasses and one set of white wine glasses to cover all your bases.

Materials

Most wine glass sets are made from glass or crystal. Glass is usually thicker, nonporous and less expensive. Additionally, it’s more likely to be dishwasher-safe. Crystal is thinner and more porous but lasts longer and contains minerals that make it more durable. It can cost more, and while some crystal is dishwasher-safe, don’t assume crystal can go in the dishwasher. For “unbreakable” wine glasses, acrylic and silicone options are less fragile than glass or crystal and less expensive.

Stem vs. stemless

The stem adds height and gives you a handle to hold the glass as you sip. Stemless glasses eliminate the middle, and the way it stands is built into the receptacle. Stemless glasses are less delicate, easier to handle and appropriate for wine, water, soda, juice or punch.

How much you can expect to spend on a wine glass set

Depending on the number of glasses and quality of the glass or crystal, expect to spend between $20-$100 on a wine glass set.

Wine glass set FAQ

How do you wash crystal?

A. If your crystal isn’t dishwasher-safe, wash each glass by hand in hot water with a sponge and soap. When it comes to drying, opt for a microfiber towel instead of a cotton one.

How do you get rid of wine glass spots?

A. If you’re washing your wine glasses regularly but still see spots and streaks, soak the glasses in warm vinegar for about an hour. Afterward, scrub the glass gently, and rinse well with hot water.

What’s the best wine glass set to buy?

Top wine glass set

Godinger Dublin Wine Glasses and Decanter Set

What you need to know: This set features four 10-ounce stemmed crystal wine glasses with a matching 28-ounce crystal decanter.

What you’ll love: The starburst pattern really makes the crystal sparkle. It’s well-made and classy, and it costs the same amount with the decanter as many four-piece sets do without one.

What you should consider: These glasses must be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top wine glass set for the money

Bormioli Rocco Laser Cut Red Wine Glasses

What you need to know: This set features four 18-ounce stemmed red wine glasses made from clear, lead-free glass.

What you’ll love: The set is simple and sophisticated. The glasses are lightweight, durable and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Even though they are durable, the glasses aren’t as unbreakable as the company claims.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mikasa Cheers White Wine Glasses

What you need to know: This set comes with four 16-ounce stemmed white wine glasses, each of which has individual precision-etched patterns.

What you’ll love: Since each glass has a different pattern, it eliminates the need for wine charms. They are pretty and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The glasses are not incredibly durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

