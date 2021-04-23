Measuring & Detection Tools

RECENT VIDEOS

More News

7-Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 65°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 75% 76° 65°

Friday

83° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 83° 67°

Saturday

84° / 68°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 84° 68°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 68°

Monday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 82° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
72°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
73°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
75°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
70°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
75°

Trending Stories