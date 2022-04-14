Snow Tools

Top Snow Tools Headlines

RECENT VIDEOS

Stagg High School student killed by intruder: Stockton …

Reaction mixed after federal judge nixes CDC mask …

Rochester school bus driver arrested, accused of …

Sen. Schumer reacts to potential SUNY Poly relocation

Sen. Schumer pushes for more help for USS The Sullivans …

Sen. Schumer is in Buffalo today to call for more …

More Videos

7-Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

38° / 32°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 38° 32°

Wednesday

45° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 45° 33°

Thursday

53° / 38°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 86% 53° 38°

Friday

55° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 55° 34°

Saturday

56° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 56° 42°

Sunday

68° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 5% 68° 50°

Monday

71° / 46°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 71° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

7 PM
Few Showers
32%
38°

38°

8 PM
Showers
38%
38°

38°

9 PM
Few Showers
32%
38°

38°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
38°

38°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
38°

37°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
37°

37°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
37°

36°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
36°

35°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
35°

35°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
35°

34°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
34°

33°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
33°

33°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
33°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
36°

38°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

41°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
41°

43°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

43°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

44°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

44°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

44°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
44°

43°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
43°

Trending Stories

See more...

North Country Events