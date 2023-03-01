As Bowie archive finds new home at UK museum, start your own collection with these items

London’s Victoria & Albert Museum will house more than 80,000 David Bowie items

Visitors to the Victoria & Albert Museum will soon be granted an unprecedented look into the life and legacy of musician and actor David Bowie. The acquisition of a one-of-a-kind archive contributes more than 80,000 items to the museum’s collection. The archive, which includes handwritten lyrics, instruments used in recording, costumes and more, will be displayed starting in 2025. If that’s too long to wait, though, you can start building your own collection of David Bowie memorabilia, thanks to his extensive body of music, film and more.

The David Bowie archive

Many of the archive’s items, including personal writings and incomplete songs, will be available to the public for the very first time. The archive traces almost all of Bowie’s pioneering career, from its avant-garde beginnings in the 1960s to his death in 2016.

Visitors will be able to peruse handwritten and rearranged lyrics for popular songs, including “Heroes” and “Fame.” Bowie’s iconic Ziggy Stardust costumes, as well as the coat designed with Alexander McQueen for the cover of “Earthling,” are just a few of the costume pieces included in the archive.

The archive will be displayed in a brand-new venue, the David Bowie Center for the Performing Arts. Located in east London, this specially designed venue will both showcase the archive and provide opportunities for up-and-coming musicians. The facility is intended to provide a glimpse into Bowie’s remarkable life, as well as his songwriting process in order to inspire the next generation of genre-defying musicians.

Best David Bowie albums

“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”

Arguably Bowie’s most famous album and one of the most definitive glam-rock works, “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” is a concept album telling the story of the androgynous alien Ziggy Stardust, who comes to Earth with a message of hope. This 2012 remaster is available digitally or as a CD.

“David Live”: 2005 Mix Remastered

This album collects live tracks across five days of performances at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia in 1974. It includes popular tracks, such as “Diamond Dogs,” “Aladdin Sane,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” and more. Originally released in 1974 as Bowie’s first live album, this edition was remastered in 2005 and pressed on three vinyl albums.

Brilliant Adventure 1992-2001 CD Box Set

Perfect for the diehard Bowie fan, this 11-disc set includes remasters and previously unreleased tracks from a later, more experimental era in his career. Highlights include a 2000 live performance from the BBC Radio Theatre and the posthumously released album “Toy,” which features re-recordings of under-the-radar songs, such as his 1964 debut single “Liza Jane.”

“Moonage Daydream” Album Companion

This compilation serves as the soundtrack to Brett Morgen’s 2022 documentary film, the first officially authorized by the Bowie estate, which explores the musician’s creative career through live concert footage and interviews. The soundtrack includes live performances, previously unreleased versions of tracks and new remixes and medleys, as well as Bowie’s narration from the film.

“Conversation Piece” CD Box Set

Follow Bowie’s early career through this collection of home demos, radio sessions and more dating from 1968 and 1969. The tracks have been painstakingly remastered by longtime Bowie producer, Tony Visconti. The collection includes 12 previously unreleased tracks and comes with a 120-page book of photos, correspondence and notes from the era.

Best David Bowie memorabilia

David Bowie Radio City T-Shirt

This official T-shirt commemorates the sold-out Ziggy Stardust performance at Radio City Music Hall in February 1973. Bowie would announce the retirement of the Ziggy Stardust character just five months later. The shirt is available in men’s, women’s and youth sizes and three colors.

Barbie Signature David Bowie Doll

This poseable collector’s Barbie doll captures David Bowie’s appearance in his “Life on Mars?” music video. The doll’s hair and makeup are styled after his glam-rock years and it’s dressed in an authentic replica of the music video costume.

“Labyrinth” 30th Anniversary Blu Ray

Jim Henson’s classic fantasy movie stars Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, who plays the Goblin King and performs five songs. This Blu Ray edition has been remastered in 4K to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

David Bowie “Heroes” Lyrics Poster

This poster captures some of Bowie’s most famous lyrics in an 8- by 10-inch poster printed on archival-quality photo paper. It’s unframed so you can customize how you display it with your decor.

