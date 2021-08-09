Skip to content
WWTI - InformNNY.com
Watertown
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
ABC50 NOW
Newsletters
ABC50 Mobile App
NEWS TIPS
Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks
Are You The View’s Biggest Fan?
For the Love of Dirt
Happy Hour
Horoscopes
Lottery
Made in NNY
Made in NNY Minutes
Shark Tank Casting
Sweetest Occasion Sundays
Tax Talk
Walkthrough Wednesdays
News
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
ABC50 NOW
Cuomo Under Fire
Consumer Reports
Coronavirus
Crime
Fort Drum Corner
Local News
Money In Your Pocket
National News
New York News
Politics
Wellness Wednesdays
Top Stories
CDC reports new case of rare, potentially fatal infectious disease observed in four US states
Top Stories
Pressure builds on Texas Democrats as some end holdout
Fossil remains of ‘fearsome beast’ discovered in Australia: ‘Closest thing we have to real life dragon’
Wisconsin Democrat Kind won’t seek 14th term in US House
Siouxland District Health confirms mouse in burrito at local restaurant
Video
Weather
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Marine Forecast
Ski Report
Weather Alerts
Weather Updates
Sports
Buffalo Bills
For the Love of Dirt
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
MLB
NBA
NCAA
NFL
NY Blitz
Orange Nation
Racing
Watertown Rapids 2021 Schedule
Community
Community Events
Bradley’s Military :60 Shopping Trip
Alliance for Better Communities Opioid Survey
Ask the Experts
Boat Smart, Boat Safe
Brew York 2021
Character Counts Award
Childrens Miracle Network
Destination NY
EdZOOcation
Fur Friend Facts
Golden Apple Award
Health Beats
Hometown Heroes
Living Local
Newlywed News
NNY Eats
NNY School Zone
United Way of NNY
Contests
The Big Catch
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Video Center
Jobs
ABC50 is Hiring!
Post a Job
Work For Us
Find a Job
About Us
ABC50 Mobile App
TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Contact WWTI / ABC50
How to Watch
LAFF & Court TV Mystery
News Tips
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Training
How to train a cat
RECENT VIDEOS
Viral Mouse in Burrito Confirmed
Video
Biden touts 'historic' expanded child tax credit (courtesy: US NETWORK POOL via AP)
Video
Infrastructure deal out of Senate, but battle over separate $3.5T spending plan looms
Video
Former Lt. Gov. Bob Duffy: Cuomo's resignation 'a very good thing for New York' (full briefing video) — August 10, 2021
Video
Governor Cuomo Resignation Speech
Video
Newborn baby boy found in dresser in Chicago alley
Video
More News
7-Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
83°
/
71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
71°
Wednesday
86°
/
72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms
46%
86°
72°
Thursday
84°
/
70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
84°
70°
Friday
83°
/
61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
83°
61°
Saturday
75°
/
57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
24%
75°
57°
Sunday
77°
/
58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
6%
77°
58°
Monday
80°
/
60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
5%
80°
60°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
82°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°
81°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
81°
78°
7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°
76°
8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°
74°
9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°
73°
10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°
74°
11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°
74°
12 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
74°
73°
1 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
73°
72°
2 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
72°
72°
3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
72°
72°
4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
72°
72°
5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°
72°
6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
72°
72°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°
75°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°
77°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°
79°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°
80°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°
82°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
82°
82°
1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
82°
82°
2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°
83°
3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°
84°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
84°
Trending Stories
Survivors of sexual abuse, harassment respond to Cuomo’s resignation
CDC encouraging mask wearing for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
First COVID death reported in Jefferson County since May
Senator Patty Ritchie: Gov. Cuomo ‘made right decision to step down’
Fort Drum conducting full-scale exercise to assess emergency readiness
COVID transmission in St. Lawrence now listed as ‘substantial’
New York State Attorney General: Gov. Cuomo resignation is a ‘step towards justice’