Skip to content
WWTI - InformNNY.com
Watertown
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
ABC50 NOW
Newsletters
ABC50 Mobile App
NEWS TIPS
Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks
Are You The View’s Biggest Fan?
For the Love of Dirt
Happy Hour
Horoscopes
Lottery
Made in NNY
Made in NNY Minutes
On Location
Pride 2021
Shark Tank Casting
Sweetest Occasion Sundays
Tax Talk
Walkthrough Wednesdays
News
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
ABC50 NOW
Cuomo Under Fire
Consumer Reports
Coronavirus
Crime
Fort Drum Corner
Local News
Money In Your Pocket
National News
New York News
Politics
Wellness Wednesdays
Top Stories
President Biden on Cuomo: ‘I think he should resign’
Video
Top Stories
NY report details CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s role advising brother
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for Cuomo to resign
What would it take to impeach Gov. Cuomo?
‘Flower Drum Song’ and screen star Alvin Ing dies at 89
Weather
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Marine Forecast
Ski Report
Weather Alerts
Weather Updates
Sports
Buffalo Bills
For the Love of Dirt
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
MLB
NBA
NCAA
NFL
NY Blitz
Orange Nation
Racing
Watertown Rapids 2021 Schedule
Community
Community Events
Alliance for Better Communities Opioid Survey
Ask the Experts
Boat Smart, Boat Safe
Brew York 2021
Character Counts Award
Childrens Miracle Network
Destination NY
EdZOOcation
Fur Friend Facts
Golden Apple Award
Health Beats
Hometown Heroes
Living Local
Newlywed News
NNY Eats
NNY School Zone
United Way of NNY
Contests
The Big Catch
Fun in the Sun Sweepstakes
Summer Games Trivia
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Video Center
Jobs
ABC50 is Hiring!
Post a Job
Work For Us
Find a Job
About Us
ABC50 Mobile App
TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Contact WWTI / ABC50
How to Watch
LAFF & Court TV Mystery
News Tips
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
7-Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
75°
/
58°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
75°
58°
Wednesday
80°
/
59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°
59°
Thursday
81°
/
60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
6%
81°
60°
Friday
83°
/
68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
5%
83°
68°
Saturday
81°
/
62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°
62°
Sunday
81°
/
64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°
64°
Monday
86°
/
69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°
69°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
74°
6 PM
Sunny
1%
74°
72°
7 PM
Sunny
1%
72°
69°
8 PM
Sunny
1%
69°
64°
9 PM
Clear
1%
64°
63°
10 PM
Clear
1%
63°
61°
11 PM
Clear
1%
61°
61°
12 AM
Clear
2%
61°
60°
1 AM
Clear
3%
60°
60°
2 AM
Clear
3%
60°
60°
3 AM
Clear
3%
60°
60°
4 AM
Clear
4%
60°
59°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
59°
59°
6 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
59°
61°
7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
61°
65°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
65°
69°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°
73°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°
75°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°
76°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°
78°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
78°
78°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
79°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°
79°
4 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°
78°
5 PM
Sunny
2%
78°
Trending Stories
DEC busts party in Canton, one arrested for criminal mischief
JCC reinstating mask mandate for all as of August 4
Can-Am Speedway Youth Sports Night providing free admission for those wearing sports apparel
New benefit program to help expand access to high-speed internet
Representative Stefanik calls for Cuomo’s arrest following NY Attorney General’s investigation
Video
26 North Country students awarded memorial scholarship
What’s next for Gov. Cuomo? Timeline leading up to investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple employees
Video