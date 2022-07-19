The use of boxing gloves can be traced as far back as the 688 B.C. Olympic Games, when the ancient Greeks called them "himantes."

Which Title boxing gloves are best?

Whether you box as a form of exercise or you compete, the right gloves are essential. They protect your hands, support your wrists and contribute to power and performance.

Since 1998, Title has been a reliable and respected brand in the boxing industry, known for making quality shoes, headgear and bags, but above all known for its gloves. It offers gloves in dozens of styles, sizes and weights to fit your needs, no matter your age or skill level. The best are its top-selling gloves, Title Classic Leather Elastic Training Gloves 2.0, because they’re versatile, easy to break in and made to last.

What to know before you buy Title boxing gloves

Types of boxing gloves

The type of boxing gloves you purchase depends on your skill level and how you plan to use them. Here’s a rundown:

Training/sparring : These are good for everyday bag training or sparring with a partner. Designed for protection and to minimize injury, they’re also easy to slip on and remove.

: These are good for everyday bag training or sparring with a partner. Designed for protection and to minimize injury, they’re also easy to slip on and remove. Bag gloves : These have less padding and are designed for hitting the heavy bag. They can help you focus on speed and form, but are better suited for more experienced boxers.

: These have less padding and are designed for hitting the heavy bag. They can help you focus on speed and form, but are better suited for more experienced boxers. Competition gloves : Lighter than training gloves, these are used for competitive boxing. They range from 6-10 ounces, depending on the weight division and sanctioning body holding the event. They tend to be more expensive than training gloves.

: Lighter than training gloves, these are used for competitive boxing. They range from 6-10 ounces, depending on the weight division and sanctioning body holding the event. They tend to be more expensive than training gloves. Weighted gloves : These are made heavier to improve speed and power during training. They often have room to add additional weighted bars.

: These are made heavier to improve speed and power during training. They often have room to add additional weighted bars. MMA gloves: These are thinner and less heavily padded than boxing gloves. They often have open fingers, which is more conducive to grabbing and grappling. You don’t want to wear MMA gloves for boxing or vice versa.

When purchasing boxing gloves, look into hand wraps to protect your hands from injury. As you become more experienced, it’s also worth considering boxing shoes.

Weight

Title makes gloves that range from 6 to 20 ounces. Your body weight determines the weight of the boxing gloves you should purchase.

6-8 ounces: Under 100 pounds.

Under 100 pounds. 10 ounces: 100-125 pounds

100-125 pounds 12 ounces: 125-150 pounds.

125-150 pounds. 14 ounces: 150-175 pounds.

150-175 pounds. 16 ounces: Over 175 pounds.

As a rule, heavier gloves provide more protection for you and your opponent by absorbing more force, while lighter gloves let you deliver heavier, faster punches.

If you box competitively or in a gym, there might be specific rules about the weight of your gloves, so always double-check before purchasing.

What to look for in quality Title boxing gloves

Lace-up gloves vs. Velcro

When it comes to closing, tightening and securing boxing gloves, you have two choices:

Lace-up gloves : These are tied using the laces along the inside of the wrist like a pair of shoes. All gloves used to be lace-up, but today only competition gloves tend to have laces. You can make them tight and secure, but they tend to be cumbersome. You also need help from another person getting them on.

: These are tied using the laces along the inside of the wrist like a pair of shoes. All gloves used to be lace-up, but today only competition gloves tend to have laces. You can make them tight and secure, but they tend to be cumbersome. You also need help from another person getting them on. Velcro gloves: Also known as hook-and-loop gloves, these are tightened using a Velcro wrist wrap. They are easier to get on and off, and you can do so yourself. These are more common today.

Palm bar

Also known as a grip bar, this is a thin strip of dense foam that rests between the fingers and palm when making a fist. This strengthens your grip and prevents the leather on the gloves from bunching up.

Attached thumb

The thumb on many Title gloves is attached to the main portion of the glove. This keeps the thumb in place to help prevent injuries to both the boxer and the opponent.

How much you can expect to spend on Title boxing gloves

They range from $30-$200 depending on their construction, material and weight.

Title boxing gloves FAQ

What is the life expectancy of Title boxing gloves?

A. Boxing gloves have a lifespan of one to two years, depending on how much they are used. Even the best gloves wear out over time and need to be replaced. Worn-down gloves limit your power and provide less protection.

How should boxing gloves fit?

A. A boxing glove should fit snug but not too tight. You want to ensure proper circulation to your hands, while letting your wrists and fingers remain mobile. Your hands can swell when sweating, which can tighten the fit and decrease circulation.

What are the best Title boxing gloves to buy?

Top Title boxing gloves

Title Classic Leather Elastic Training Gloves 2.0

What you need to know: These have been the brand’s top-selling gloves for almost 20 years. They are continuously updated to be more comfortable and improve performance.

What you’ll love: Since they’re made from top-grain genuine leather, you don’t need to break in these gloves. They are long-lasting and resilient, packed professionally with 2 inches of custom-formed, shock-absorbing foam. They’re made with full wrap-around leather and elastic wrist straps, too, so you can ensure your hands and wrists are protected.

What you should consider: They don’t have a palm bar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Title boxing gloves for the money

Title Classic Pro Style Training Gloves 3.0

What you need to know: These fan-favorite gloves are newly updated and come in four weights, making them suitable for youths and adults.

What you’ll love: This is a great beginner’s glove that boxers can use throughout their career for training purposes. They’re made with strong, durable synthetic leather, full wrap-around wrist straps and shock-absorbing foam on the fist and back of the hand. The nylon hand compartment liner wicks away sweat to keep your hands from slipping and can prevent moisture from building up between uses.

What you should consider: They’re designed primarily for light bag work and training.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Title Gel World Bag Gloves

What you need to know: These exclusive gel-enforced gloves form to your hand to provide a custom fit while also providing additional impact resistance.

What you’ll love: These top-of-the-line gloves have multiple layers of foam padding to provide ultimate protection, power and performance. The all-leather outside and customized hand compartment keep your hands cool and dry during the most intense workouts and matches.

What you should consider: They’re more expensive than average boxing gloves and not ideal for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

