Which size 4 soccer balls are best?

One of the most recognizable and loved sports globally is soccer, and it’s not hard to see why. You can play it almost anywhere, and the only equipment required is a ball. However, whether you’re new to the game of soccer or are an experienced soccer player, finding the ideal soccer ball for your needs can be a challenge.

If you’re looking for a durable soccer ball with a trendy design, the Adidas MLS Soccer Ball is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a size 4 soccer ball

Here are a few things to consider before buying a soccer ball.

What size soccer ball do I need?

Soccer balls come in five sizes and go up based on size.

Size 1: These are designed for skill development, but you can also use them for babies or toddlers. They range in size from 18 to 22 inches.

Size 2: This option is between 20 and 22 inches and for players under 4-years-old.

Size 3: Junior soccer balls are size 3, measuring between 23 and 24 inches. Players 8-years-old and underuse a size 3 soccer ball.

Size 4: These balls have a circumference between 25 and 26 inches and are for players ranging from 8 to 12-years-old.

Size 5: Full-size soccer balls are size 5. They have a circumference between 27 to 28 inches and are used in all games, tournaments and leagues from 12-years-old and up.

Types of size 4 soccer balls

Professional and match balls only come in size five because they are for high school or college matches and the World Cup and other soccer tournaments.

Training soccer balls come in various sizes and are the most popular soccer balls available in stores. Most players use training soccer balls for practice or unofficial games.

Indoor and futsal soccer balls are slightly different from outdoor soccer balls to ensure they bounce and fly through the air appropriately.

Beach soccer balls are slightly softer and more comfortable to kick with bare feet.

What to look for in a quality size 4 soccer ball

Here are a few features to look for in a size 4 soccer ball.

Cover material

The outer layer of a soccer ball is called the cover. While soccer balls were traditionally made with leather, they aren’t water-resistant and get waterlogged when playing in the rain. For this reason, the most popular materials used to cover a soccer ball now are synthetic materials like polyurethane or polyvinyl carbonate. They are both durable and cost-effective.

Panels

A soccer ball typically has between six and 32 panels, which are the octagonal shapes on the outside of a ball. The number of panels can determine how the ball moves through the air. Balls with fewer panels are generally faster and slightly less stable, which more panels offer more control.

Bladder

The innermost part of a ball is called the bladder, and it holds the air. The most common materials used are butyl and latex. Butyl bladders are generally found in more affordable balls because they don’t feel as comfortable when kicking. In contrast, balls with latex bladders are typically more expensive because they are softer on the foot.

How much you can expect to spend on a size 4 soccer ball

Depending on the material and brand name, size 4 soccer balls can cost $8-$100.

Size 4 soccer ball FAQ

Can I use my soccer ball in the rain?

A. Most new soccer balls are made with synthetic leather, making them water-resistant and acceptable to use in the rain. If a soccer ball is made of a different material or doesn’t have tight seams, water could seep in a cause the ball to become waterlogged. However, most soccer balls are designed to use in all types of weather.

Do I need to buy a specific color soccer ball?

A. While soccer balls are traditionally black and white, modern soccer balls now come in all colors. Therefore, unless a coach or referee specifies a color, you should be able to choose any color soccer ball you prefer.

What’s the best size 4 soccer ball to buy?

Top size 4 soccer ball

Adidas MLS Soccer Ball

What you need to know: Designed based on the look of the official MLS match ball, this soccer ball is ideal for any activity.

What you’ll love: Soccer players will love playing with a ball that looks exactly like the official MLS match ball. It also features a machine-stitched construction and butyl bladder, making it a durable choice.

What you should consider: The ball needs to be inflated, and it comes with stickers that are difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top size 4 soccer ball for the money

Wilson Traditional Soccer Ball

What you need to know: Soccer players who prefer the look and feel of a traditional ball will enjoy this affordable option.

What you’ll love: This budget soccer ball is machine-stitched and doesn’t budge on quality. It has a synthetic leather cover for durability and a butyl rubber bladder to retain its shape and inflation.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the stitches came apart after only a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DribbleUp Smart Soccer Ball

What you need to know: Those looking to increase their training and take their skills to the next level will appreciate this smart soccer ball.

What you’ll love: This ball doesn’t require batteries or charging. It connects to the DribbleUp app, which features training feedback, graded breakdowns of your performance and you can use it inside or outdoors.

What you should consider: A few users had trouble connecting the app during training drills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

