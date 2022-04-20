Which flashlight gloves are best?

Working within dark, confined spaces can be challenging. And finding the right way to illuminate your work is even more difficult. Most flashlights require you to hold and point them in the right direction, especially for tight electrical or mechanical work, which requires dexterity and delicacy. Thankfully, flashlight gloves allow you to use both hands while beaming light directly into your work area.

Greenever Rechargeable LED Flashlight Gloves are sure to make it easier to work in dim conditions. Their quality build and rechargeable battery make them one of the best flashlight gloves available today.

What to know before you buy flashlight gloves

Flashlight glove benefits

Whether you keep a pair in your glove compartment or use them at home to illuminate delicate tasks, flashlight gloves provide light while allowing you to use both of your hands. You can use them in place of a traditional flashlight or headlamp. Some wearers even use flashlight gloves as wearable safety devices to stay visible while they’re walking, biking or jogging during dark hours.

Usage needs

Consider where you need light the most and evaluate if you need a different tool for the job. If your work requires thick, protective gloves, it may be impossible to fit another pair over the top of the flashlight gloves. And since most models aren’t waterproof, they are not acceptable for jobs where you need to submerge your hands in water.

Flashlight gloves also typically only cover a finger or two, so they do not provide meaningful protection against cuts, burns or pinches.

Size considerations

Flashlight gloves come as a one-size-fits-all solution with most featuring stretchy material and an adjustable Velcro strap that provides a customized fit. However, those with especially large or small hands may find their flashlight gloves are uncomfortable. Gloves that are too loose may fall off with too much usage, and gloves that are too tight may be prone to ripping at the seams. If possible, try on a pair before you make a purchase.

What to look for in quality flashlight gloves

Brightness

Flashlight gloves won’t do you any good if they don’t provide you with enough light. Make sure the light is bright enough so you can get a good look at what you’re working on. Select a model with bright LEDs to ensure that you can see the task at hand.

LED count

Most flashlight gloves feature only two LEDs, but other models have a light and on/off switch for each finger. However, most users find it’s impractical if you have too many LEDs, especially since it takes more batteries to power them.

Comfort

You can wear flashlight gloves discreetly, with little to no effect on your grip or ability to feel what you’re grasping. They should leave some room for the tips of your finger, ensuring you can feel delicate, tactile work. Your flashlight gloves should be snug enough to keep their LEDs pointed in the right direction but not so tight as to constrict your fingers or cause irritation.

Battery options

Most flashlight gloves get their power from pair of batteries in a compartment built into the glove. AAA and rechargeable batteries tend to last longer, but they require a larger battery pack which may become an obstacle or hazard while working in exceptionally cramped spaces.

Embedded magnets

Some flashlight gloves also have a built-in magnetic pad. This lets you stick screws, washers, hooks, needles or other metal hardware directly to the glove. This feature makes it easy to access smaller objects necessary for your to complete your job.

How much you can expect to spend on flashlight gloves

Flashlight gloves generally cost around $20 per pair, although some budget models come in a pair for about the same price.

Flashlight gloves FAQ

Do flashlight gloves get hot?

A. The LEDs built into flashlight gloves do not produce heat, so they will not make your hands sweaty or uncomfortable. Flashlight gloves also don’t cover your entire hand, so most of your skin is still exposed to the air.

Can I replace the LEDs in flashlight gloves?

A. Because of their low cost, replacing the LEDs in a pair of flashlight gloves is likely not worth the trouble. If your LED fails, simply purchase a new glove.

Can I adjust the brightness on my flashlight gloves?

A. Most available flashlight glove models don’t have much control over brightness. They only feature an on/off switch, so you won’t be able to adjust the shape or brightness of the light beam.

What are the best flashlight gloves to buy?

Top flashlight gloves

Greenever Rechargeable LED Flashlight Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves are high quality and rechargeable via USB.

What you’ll love: Unlike the competitors, these flashlight gloves are made to last. They feature a rechargeable battery, and you can remove their electrical components to allow for machine washing.

What you should consider: They’re only available in gray. The battery compartment is a bit on the large side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flashlight gloves for the money

Etcbuys LED Flashlight Gloves

What you need to know: Available in two colors, these gloves include button batteries.

What you’ll love: With two bright LEDs and included batteries, you can wear these gloves right out of the box. Water-resistant and available in either black or gray, these are perfect for work, camping and fishing.

What you should consider: The construction of these gloves makes them feel a bit flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Habbibi LED Flashlight Fingerless Gloves & Magnetic Wristband

What you need to know: These gloves feature a magnetic pad that keeps small hardware within reach.

What you’ll love: These magnetic, water-resistant gloves are great for mechanical work, fishing or any other task that requires the use of small, metal hardware. The Velcro allows you to adjust the fit, too.

What you should consider: Buyers report some quality control issues with the packaging and batteries they received from this company.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.