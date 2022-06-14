Which Mr. Potato Head toy is best?

There’s nothing like a classic toy, and Mr. Potato Head toys are nothing if not that. They’ve been around since the 1950s and remain a popular children’s toy even today. A big part of this is because of the sheer amount of customization available with Mr. (and Mrs.) Potato Head toys.

If you’re looking for the best Mr. Potato Head toy, check out Mr. Potato Head by Playskool. It’s one of the sillier versions of the toy and comes with a lot of accessories for the most fun and customization.

What to know before you buy a Mr. Potato Head toy

Intended audience

Mr. Potato Head toys are great for children, both boys and girls, of all ages. Some Mr. Potato Head toys use larger accessories or parts, which makes them safe for kids as young as 2 years old. Many toddlers, preschoolers and kindergarteners also enjoy playing with these types of toys. Older fans who may not want to play with the toys can collect them instead.

Skill-building

Like other highly customizable toys, Mr. Potato Head toys offer a wide range of benefits to young children. By playing with these toys, children can develop fine motor skills, improve their hand-eye coordination and get better at socializing and sharing with others.

They can also get creative and play pretend, especially when playing with larger sets of Mr. Potato Head toys. Plus, when introduced at a young enough age, these toys can help teach kids about different body parts, including how to recognize them.

Mr. Potato Head family and other characters

Mr. Potato Head may be the main character, but he isn’t the only member of the Potato Head family. He’s also not the only popular character in toy sets.

Many toy sets come with his wife, Mrs. Potato Head, who also has a lot of matching accessories. Both characters are typically compatible with one another, meaning it’s easy to swap out different parts and try out different things on each.

Some of the more unique toy sets include more than just the Potato Heads. These sets may include other characters like Iron Man, Darth Vader, Indiana Jones or even Freddy Krueger. Some sets also come with characters like “Mashter Yoda” and “Luke Frywalker.” Many officially licensed characters under Hasbro use the catch-all name, Poptaters, for Mr. Potato Head-themed characters.

Just like with Mrs. Potato Head, many of these characters have their own accessories and interchangeable parts.

What to look for in a quality Mr. Potato Head toy

Body shape and features

Different Mr. Potato Head toys have different expressions and facial features. This includes things like uniquely shaped eyes, eyebrows, noses, arms, legs, lips and mustaches. Other Mr. Potato Head toys may come with different hair styles such as long, flowing hair or short, curly hair. Still other toys have larger or smaller parts like ears or hands.

Some of the facial features and body parts are themed to match other movies or stories like Indiana Jones. The more colorful themes include things like strange or alien facial features, green mustaches or crazy-looking eyes.

Size

Most Mr. Potato Head and related toys are around 7 inches in size. Oftentimes, Mrs. Potato Head is slimmer than Mr. Potato Head, though she’s roughly the same size otherwise.

Some toys, such as the Mr. Potato Head Tots, are quite small and have their own features. These toys are cute, but they also typically offer less customization than larger ones. Plus, it may be difficult for younger kids to grasp and play with the smaller parts or accessories that come with them.

Accessories

Not only do Mr. Potato Head toys come with plenty of different facial and body features, they also come with various accessories. This includes:

Handbags or purses

Glasses of different colors and sizes

Unique hats

Funky boots

Themed props like light sabers or pirate swords

Sets

A typical Mr. Potato Head toy set includes one potato body, several facial expressions and accessories. Some sets are quite unique in that they let kids transform their toy into a vehicle. Others come with smaller Potato Head children.

Most sets are compatible with one another, so getting several sets allows for more creativity and mixing and matching. Keep in mind that not all sets work with each other. For example, most Mr. Potato Head toys by Playskool are only compatible with similarly sized toys.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mr. Potato Head toy

A standard Mr. Potato Head toy set costs $15-$20. Smaller sets with just a couple of accessories, props or features may be closer to $10.

Mr. Potato Head toy FAQ

Is it safe to let my child play with a Mr. Potato Head toy unsupervised?

A. This depends on the age of the child and the size of the different components. Many Mr. Potato Head toys are made of non-toxic or plant-based plastics, but there’s always the chance of a young child accidentally swallowing a small piece, so it’s a good idea to supervise them during playtime.

Is there a Mr. Potato Head game?

A. Yes. The Potato Head game is a board game that uses a spinner, crazy eyes and other fun features. It’s great for families with young kids. Hasbro Interactive has also created a game called Mr. Potato Head Activity Pack, which is a PC/Mac game for kids.

What’s the best Mr. Potato Head toy to buy?

Top Mr. Potato Head toy

Playskool Mr. Potato Head

What you need to know: This silly set includes Mr. Potato Head and over 35 unique parts, making it perfect for young children who get a kick out of making the toy have funny expressions.

What you’ll love: The toy comes with a handy storage case that holds all the accessories and keeps them from getting lost. There’s also the option to buy Mrs. Potato Head and all her facial features and accessories. All components are compatible with one another for hours of fun.

What you should consider: It can be a little bit tricky for younger kids to fit some of the pieces in the holes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mr. Potato Head toy for the money

Mr. Potato Head Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4 Classic Figure Toy

What you need to know: Based on the “Toy Story” movies, this classic Mr. Potato Head toy comes with a few larger accessories that are great for kids ages 2 and up.

What you’ll love: The set comes with 15 different accessories and facial features that make it easy to customize Mr. Potato Head’s body. The back of the potato body has a compartment that opens up to store any extra pieces.

What you should consider: This version of Mr. Potato Head doesn’t have many facial features, like the eyebrows it’s known for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Playskool Mrs. Potato Head

What you need to know: At just over 7 inches, this Mrs. Potato Head comes with several parts and is compatible with other versions of both Mrs. and Mr. Potato Head.

What you’ll love: This toy set comes with a few accessories and facial features, allowing for easy customization. Mrs. Potato Head also has a built-in storage at the back to hold other accessories.

What you should consider: Some of the pieces may fall off Mrs. Potato Head’s face during playtime.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

