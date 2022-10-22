Give the gift of a Polly Pocket product and be part of a toy with over 30 years of history.

Which products for Polly Pocket fans are best?

As a child, my favorite memories stem from opening a gift that contained two compact Polly Pocket sets. It felt beyond exciting to explore each compact toy. Now as an adult I can appreciate the fun and wonder and pass it down to another younger generation. Polly Pockets range in a variety of different sizes but they are generally small enough to be easily transportable. Find a Polly Pocket product that the fan in your life will adore.

What is Polly Pocket?

According to Mattel, Polly Pocket offers a wide variety of miniature toys and compact doll sets. Mattel even provides engaging online games, some of which even utilize the purchased products online.

When did Polly Pocket start?

Polly Pocket started over 30 years ago and has continued to evolve into the giant it’s known as today. The idea for Polly Pocket sparked when a parent wanted to give their child a unique toy, which eventually turned it into a mass-produced product, and ultimately it became an internationally recognizable toy line.

Best compact sets for Polly Pocket fans

The compact sets include multiple accessories and usually at least one doll. These sets are smaller in size and are intended to be easily transportable due to their size and sometimes they even feature built-in handles or strings that can help turn the compacts into an item such as a purse. The sets usually include a few accessories specific to the theme of the individual compact. These items are ideal for playing with Polly Pockets on-the-go.

Top Polly Pocket compact sets

Polly Pocket Tropicool Pineapple Wearable Purse Compact

This compact set comes in the shape of a pineapple with two tiny dolls. The set is recommended for children ages 4+. This item can be carried or worn as a purse or belt bag.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Polly Pocket Pocket World Cupcake Compact

This is an Amazon exclusive that comes in the shape of a purple-frosted cupcake. The set includes a downstairs section with a karaoke performance area where the dolls can perform. This set includes a Polly doll, a Shani doll and a scooter.

Sold by Amazon

Polly Pocket Pocket World Flamingo Floatie Compact

Another Amazon exclusive, this set is shaped like an inflatable flamingo pool float. The compact includes fun explorable mystery sections and a pool in the bottom portion of the compact that dolls Polly and Lila can enjoy.

Sold by Amazon

Polly Pocket Hedgehog Cafe Compact

This set comes in the shape of a hedgehog, and it opens to reveal a fun animal-friendly cafe. The plastic set includes two pets and a Polly doll that can interact in a compact environment. This set is recommended for children that are ages 4 and up.

Sold by Amazon

Polly Pocket Candy Cutie Gumball Compact

The gumball compact is shaped after its name and is a colorful gumball machine that includes exciting play sections. Spinning teacups will make for a fun experience for the included Polly doll.

Sold by Amazon

Polly Pocket Tiny Power Seashell Purse Compact

The Tiny Power Seashell Purse set comes in a plastic compact that is shaped like a colorful seashell. It can be carried or worn like a necklace or toted like a purse, thanks to the attached string. This set includes stickers and weighs a little over one pound.

Sold by Amazon

Best larger compact playsets for Polly Pocket fans

Polly Pocket offers playsets that are more elaborate in nature than the compacts but are still considered to be portable. These sets often come with more accessories and additional built-in features than the compacts.

Top larger Polly Pocket playset

Polly Pocket Un-Box-It Playset

The set comes in a movie-theater-popcorn-shaped box. This set includes over 20 items, including 3D glasses and both Polly and Lila dolls. It’s recommended for children that are 4 years old and up.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Polly Pocket Unicorn Party Large Compact Playset

This larger set weighs about a pound and features over 25 pieces, including two tiaras and two swings. It comes in the shape of a multi-colored unicorn and includes a castle area and a bouncy house with other fun sections for both Polly and Lila dolls to play in.

Sold by Amazon

Best puzzle for Polly Pocket fans

Puzzles often offer an alternative option to the usual doll playsets. Polly Pocket puzzles provide a way to improve mental acuity by strengthening logic and spatial understanding.

Top Polly Pocket Puzzle

Polly Pocket Mattel Jigsaw Puzzle

This 500-piece Polly Pocket puzzle is recommended for children over the age of 10 due to its more complex and elaborate nature. It measures 14.25 inches by 19 inches when fully assembled.

Sold by Amazon

Best taller dolls for Polly Pocket fans

Polly Pocket offers larger-sized dolls that differ from their smaller compact-sized counterparts. In these sets, the dolls are closer to 3 inches in height, but some mixed sets can also include both smaller compact dolls and larger-sized ones as well.

Top taller Polly Pocket dolls

Polly Pocket Splashtastic Pool Surprise

This playset includes a Polly doll that is 3 inches tall and items such as an ice cream stand and a pool with a slide. This set is recommended for kids that are 4 years or older.

Sold by Amazon

Polly Pocket Glamping Van

This special set includes both a micro Polly doll and a taller Polly doll that measures 3 inches in height. The dolls come with accessories that are specially built for their specific sizes. For example, the Polly doll that is 3 inches tall can interact with a van that can open and close. This set is recommended for kids that are over the age of 4.

Sold by Amazon

Polly Pocket Vacation Helicopter Playset

The set includes a plastic helicopter and weighs just over 12 ounces. It also includes a Lila doll that’s 3 inches in height, with accessories such as binoculars and luggage.

Sold by Amazon

