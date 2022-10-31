Disney fans can make their Funko Pop figurine collection more robust with the addition of the brand’s most beloved character, Mickey Mouse.

Which Mickey Mouse Funko Pop is best?

For almost a century, Mickey Mouse has served as a beacon for the Disney brand. Loyal fans are always on the lookout for “Hidden Mickeys” at the Disney theme parks, and merchandise depicting the beloved character has existed for generations. Over the last several years, a new favorite Mickey Mouse collectable is the extensive line of Mickey Mouse Funko Pop toys.

Our choice for the top Mickey Funko Pop figurine is the POP Disney Archives – Mickey Mouse Five Pack. Displaying five separate figurines on one platform, fans of this iconic character can present his likeness through the years.

What to know before you buy a Mickey Mouse Funko Pop

Favorite looks

Mickey Mouse toys are one of the hottest collector items among Disney fans. Over the years, the look of this jovial and optimistic character has evolved. From his role as the Sorcerer in “Fantasia,” to his classic outfit, Mickey’s styles are varied and imaginative. As you begin to build your Mickey Mouse Funko Pop collection, decide which looks are your favorites. Creating a list of must-haves will ensure that you prioritize your purchases from most to least desired.

What kind of collection to start

Thanks to the large number of Disney Funko Pop toys available, the type of collection that you start can be exactly what you want it to be. Ideas include a Mickey-only collection, Mickey and Minnie, Mickey and other classic Disney characters, or a general Disney Funko Pop collection. Your imagination is your only limitation when it comes to how your display will look.

Desired Mickey collection size

No matter the theme of the Funko Pop collection you decide to start, it is smart to get an idea of how many Mickey figurines you want to purchase. If you’re undecided, explore all of the options that are available on the market. This will help you gain a greater understanding of what characters you’ll want to buy. Also, factoring your budget into the mix is another effective way to set parameters for your collection.

What to look for in a quality Mickey Mouse Funko Pop

Depicts Mickey through the years

The Funko Pop brand has done a marvelous job with capturing Mickey’s looks throughout the years. Beginning with “Steamboat Willie” in 1928, fans of the world’s most famous mouse can display him in his various outfits and appearances. By putting each look in chronological order, one can create a Disney lover’s dream collection.

Creativity

All Funko Pop figurines are creative interpretations of the character or real-life individuals they represent. This is most certainly true with the many Mickey Mouse Funko Pop toys that have been released over the last few years. Not only can you buy Mickey figurines that are designed based on his actual looks, but you can also find creative styles that are one-of-a-kind creations. Examples include Pride Mickey, the Mickey Mouse Pop Art Series and special anniversary designs.

Exceptional detail

Like they do with all other series releases, Funko Pop goes to great lengths to be detail-oriented with each one of their Mickey Mouse figurines. Mickey Mouse Funko Pop characters feature an exceptional level of detail that can be appreciated by the most devoted Disney fans. From head to toe, an abundance of care has been put into every single toy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mickey Mouse Funko Pop

Most Mickey Mouse Funko Pop figurines range between $10-$50. Rare collector editions can fetch well over $1,000.

Mickey Mouse Funko Pop FAQ

What styles of Mickey Mouse Funko Pop toys are available?

A. Whatever your budget, you can find numerous Mickey Funko Pop figurines. Popular styles include Classic Mickey, Sorcerer Mickey, Halloween Mickey and Christmas Mickey. Over the years, there have been mass and limited releases, making this an excellent collection to start for both new and seasoned Funko Pop collectors.

Can I display Mickey Mouse Funko Pop figurines as part of my existing Mickey toy collection?

A. Absolutely. Mickey Mouse Funko Pop figurines make a fabulous addition to any Disney or Mickey Mouse toy collection.

What’s the best Mickey Mouse Funko Pop to buy?

Top Mickey Mouse Funko Pop

POP Disney Archives – Mickey Mouse Five Pack

What you need to know: As a five-in-one collector item, this Funko Pop Figurine set displays Mickey Mouse from 1928 to the present day.

What you’ll love: Featuring five separate Mickeys (Plane Crazy Mickey, Classic Mickey, Sorcerer Mickey, Beanstalk Mickey and Mickey Mouse) on one platform, this is a must-have for all Disney fans. It was created specifically for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, making this a limited-time collector item. Each character measures at just under 4 inches tall.

What you should consider: This is one of the most expensive Mickey Mouse Funko Pop characters currently available in wide circulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mickey Mouse Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Disney: Archives – Mickey Mouse, Multicolor

What you need to know: Another release that is exclusive to Disney World’s 50th anniversary, this classic look is an excellent addition to any Funko Pop collection.

What you’ll love: Mickey Mouse is displayed in his classic red shorts with white buttons. He stands atop a special platform that reads “Walt Disney Archives, Preserving The Magic.” It is only available for the 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World.

What you should consider: This look is considered too simplistic by some collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Disney: Mickey’s 90th – Steamboat Willie Collectible Figure

What you need to know: Commemorating Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday celebration, this iconic Steamboat Willie figurine is an essential Funko Pop to own.

What you’ll love: Standing nearly 4 inches tall, Mickey Mouse’s humble beginnings are captured in this character. Whimsically steering the steamboat wheel, this figurine transports collectors to Mickey’s simple beginnings.

What you should consider: It is sold at a higher price than many other single Mickey Mouse Funko Pop toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

