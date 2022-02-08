Which Minions Funko Pop is best?

Funko Pop toys are small, cute and affordable collector figurines and toys. Minions are fictional creatures who arrived on the scene in the movie “Despicable Me.” Funko Pop Toys come in many different characters. Still, some of the best-loved ones are characters from the Stuart Minion series. All are collectibles and toys to be displayed and played with by children of all ages.

The combination of the Minions characters and the Funko Pop style makes for some very adorable toy figurines. If you are looking for a super-sized Funko Pop toy featuring Stuart, the most famous of the Minions, take a look at the Funko Pop! Movies: Minions 2 Roller Skating Stuart. This roller skating Stuart with headphones is a super-sized 10-inch vinyl Funko Pop toy.

What to know before you buy a Minions Funko Pop

What you need to know about Funko Pop

Funko Pop is a company that designs and manufactures licensed pop culture collectibles, including plastic figurines, action figures and plush toys. Their Minions figurines come in a wide range of characters from movies like Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and many more. Funko Pop makes characters from television, too, like “Parks and Recreation,” “Frasier,” “The Office,” “Schitt’s Creek” and many more.

What you need to know about Minions

Minions are small, yellow, barrel-shaped creatures with giant eyes but no noses, ears or hair. Most wear the Minions’ signature blue overalls, black rubber gloves and goggles. The “Despicable Me” feature film is a computer-animated movie about a reformed supervillain named Gru and his Minions. There are hundreds of Minions in the film, all of whom have uncontrollable cravings for bananas. They are all skilled at using computers and weapons to combat evil everywhere.

What to look for in a quality Minions Funko Pop

Almost all Minions Funko Pop toys are vinyl figurines. All use safe materials, are durable and easy to clean. The best one for you are the characters from movies and television made in miniature Minions style. There are only a few other toy types in the Minions Funko Pop line, like blind bag gift sets, keychains and boxed sets of mini toys.

Collecting

Collectors are drawn to Minions Funko Pop toys that feature well-known characters from their favorite movies and television shows. If you want to collect figures from the TV show “The Office,” start with the essentials, like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert and Jan Levinson. You can deepen your collection by collecting many different versions of the famous diabolical Dwight Schrute character.

How much you can expect to spend on a Minions Funko Pop

You will find Minions Funko Pop toy prices range from just under $10 for the tiniest items up to $100 for entire character sets.

Minions Funko Pop FAQ

Are all Minions identical?

A. All Minions are the same yellow color, have the same cylindrical shape, wear the same clothing, are lovably clumsy and speak a barely intelligible gibberish language called Minionese. The obvious differences are in their range of heights from short to tall (for Minions, that is). They are different in subtle ways that kids understand but are beyond the ability of parents to notice, a delight for kids who like to show they know more than their parents.

What are Funko Pop Minions made of?

A. Funko Pop Minions are made of vinyl. Many manufacturers make plush versions of Minions, but Funko Pop does not.

Why are kids fascinated by Minions?

A. Minions are small, like the kids who play with them. Minions are skilled with computers. Minions use fantastic weapons, one of the most popular types of imaginary play. And Minions are lovable, too.

What’s the best Minions Funko Pop to buy?

Top Minions Funko Pop

Funko Pop! Movies: Minions 2 Roller Skating Stuart

What you need to know: This roller skating Stuart with headphones is a super-sized 10-inch vinyl Funko Pop toy.

What you’ll love: You can’t miss Stuart coming along on roller skates with his mono-goggle over his one huge eye, his signature red shorts with rainbow suspenders and his blue roller skates with rainbows on the sides. This durable vinyl Funko Pop toy comes packaged in a see-through box for Minions collectors.

What you should consider: This Minions Funko Pop toy would be even more fun if it was motorized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Minions Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop! Movies: Minions 2 – Seventies Bob

What you need to know: Bob is ready to disco down and check out the show.

What you’ll love: This figure is inspired by the era of Saturday Night Fever, the greatest disco movie of all time. Seventies Bob is dressed to the nines for a big night out. He’s wearing white pants that flare at the bottom and a white belt to match. His disco shirt is an amazing purple button-front shirt with a huge flared lapel collar and is patterned in bright yellow squiggles. In one of his black-gloved hands, he is holding what appears to be a large spiral lollipop that is the same color of purple as his disco shirt.

What you should consider: This figure is less than 4 inches tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Loud and Rowdy Stuart Minion Talking Action Figure

What you need to know: This toy is a laugh-making machine.

What you’ll love: Stuart, the Minion with one giant eye in the middle of his face, aims through the viewfinder to fire a special black boot-shaped projectile from his space-age cannon. When Stuart fires his cannon, it makes sounds kids will love. This silver cannon with a kick looks like something Doc Brown might have made in the “Back to the Future” film. A second projectile is green and has a tip covered with bumps.

What you should consider: Use caution with this toy and never fire it at anyone’s face.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

