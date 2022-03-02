Which toy Advent calendars are best?

December can be an exciting time of year for both children and adults as they gear up for Christmas. To make every day leading up to Christmas feel special, kids (and adults) can have a lot of fun counting down with an advent calendar. Advent calendars used to include prayers and faithful prompts for the yuletide, but their popularity has inspired spinoffs that can include daily treats of candy, candles or toys.

If you’re looking for the best toy Advent calendar, look no further than the Lego City Toy Advent Calendar Building Kit for a special surprise every day.

What to know before you buy a toy Advent calendar

Size

Advent calendars can range in sizes, from ones that can fit on a desk or kitchen counter, to ones that can be hung on the wall for all to see. The size of the advent calendar will also usually hint at how big the included toys will be. Parents, keep in mind that a small advent calendar can mean 25 little toys scattered around the house.

Construction

One truly exciting component of a toy Advent calendar can be the experience of discovering a new component or piece each day to use to build a larger toy. Lego Advent calendars can be a great example of this buildable Advent calendar experience. At the end of the 25 days leading up to Christmas, you will have a brand new creation to play with into the new year.

Brand

The brand of an Advent calendar can give you 25 days of your favorite types of toys and be the perfect gift for a fan. Advent calendars used to be more generic, but now all kinds of franchises have put their own spin on the cutdown. Some cool variations are from Lego, Hot Wheels and Pokemon.

What to look for in a quality toy Advent calendar

Variation

To keep the excitement and anticipation building over 25 days, toy Advent calendars should have an element of variation from one toy to the next. Some toy Advent calendars will give a little preview of the toys you can expect to find in the calendar either by listing them in random order on the back of the calendar or shown through a scene somewhere on the packaging.

Future play

Toy Advent calendars can provide a moment of joy and entertainment in the lead-up to Christmas. The real value of a toy Advent calendar can be the play value that extends after Christmas and into the new year. Toy Advent calendars that have toys like Funko POP! and Legos can have a good amount of future value, as they can be displayed year-round.

Holiday theme

While Advent calendars are used to countdown to Christmas and therefore are usually donned with Christmas trees and variations of Santa Claus, Advent calendars aren’t always holiday-themed and can be enjoyed even by those who don’t celebrate Christmas. Who doesn’t love a moment of surprise and delight for 25 days? Some Advent calendars may have a winter theme or nothing to do with the holiday season.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy Advent calendar

Toy Advent calendars will increase in cost the higher the quality of toys included. Toy Advent calendars can cost anywhere from $15-$100, with the range directly correlated to the quality and future playability of the toys included. Branded toy Advent calendars will typically cost more than unbranded, generic toy Advent calendars.

Toy Advent calendar FAQ

If I buy several of one calendar, will I get different toys?

A. No, Advent calendars are all made with the same toys. They may be placed in a different order but buying a calendar for two children will result in each getting the same thing.

Can I reuse an Advent calendar?

A. To access the toys inside an Advent calendar, you usually have to tear or punch open a little door. This cannot be undone or put back together so you typically cannot reuse an Advent calendar. You can, however, use an unused Advent calendar from a previous year. Because Advent calendar doors are only marked 1 to 25 and are not associated with the day of the week, you can use an Advent calendar purchased the previous year with no problem.

What’s the best toy Advent calendar to buy?

Top toy Advent calendar

Lego City Advent Calendar Building Kit

What you need to know: This Advent calendar can bring joy to Lego fans of all ages looking to populate their cityscapes beyond the holiday season.

What you’ll love: The Advent calendar contains 25 days of mini builds, characters and city accessories. The calendar comes with a fold-down mat to help create the Lego city scene. Toys can be displayed year-round or brought back out each Christmas season.

What you should consider: Lego builds are very small and may not be appropriate for children under 5 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy Advent calendar for the money

DIY Slime Kit Advent Calendar

What you need to know: An interactive advent calendar that can entertain children throughout their Christmas break but doesn’t have long-term play value.

What you’ll love: Each day includes a different slime project with four different kinds of slime: foam, cloud, jelly cube and fishbowl. These projects can be fun for parents and children to do together. It also includes 22 slime mix-ins to create totally customized slime.

What you should consider: Despite the different variations, some say it feels like the colors and consistencies repeat too often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

L.O.L. Surprise! Advent Calendar

What you need to know: Lauded as the cutest set yet, this Advent calendar can add to your collection of L.O.L. accessories the whole year.

What you’ll love: This calendar comes with an exclusive L.O.L. doll and multiple new outfits and accessories. The design of the calendar is visually exciting, with three tiers of packaging. It is a great value compared to the other L.O.L. Surprise! toys you can buy year-round.

What you should consider: Parents find this calendar tricky to set up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

