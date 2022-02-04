Which toy cribs are best?

Children love emulating adults, and caring for a baby doll of their own makes them feel grown-up. Plus, there are many educational and developmental benefits children gain from playing with dolls. But once your child has a baby doll, they will most likely want a toy crib where their baby doll can safely sleep at night.

There are many types of toy cribs available. However, if you’re looking for a realistic toy crib with several accessories, the Badger Basket Cabinet Doll Crib with Musical Mobile and Wheels is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a toy crib

Here are a few things to consider before buying a toy crib.

Types of toy cribs?

There are many toys modeled after real-life baby gear, from toy strollers to toy car seats to toy cribs. Just as there are several types of full-sized cribs, you can use many kinds of toy cribs with barbies, stuffed toys or baby dolls.

A stationary toy crib is modeled after most life-sized cribs you’ll find in a nursery. Some are simple, while others include a cabinet or a changing table. They might be heavy and larger than other options.

Size

One crucial area to consider when buying a toy crib is the size. If your child already has a doll, you’ll want to ensure the toy crib is big enough to accommodate their doll. You’ll also want to measure your dedicated space, so you know the crib will fit when you bring it home.

What to look for in a quality toy crib

Here are the most common features to look for when buying a toy crib.

Material

You can find toy cribs made with various materials from wood to plastic to faux wood like MDF. Wood is likely to be the most sturdy, but it will also show scratches and dents if handled roughly and is probably the most expensive option. While plastic is a great affordable option, it’s not likely to be as long-lasting as wood. A faux wood option is between wood and plastic in both price and durability.

Portability

If you’re looking for a toy crib that will stay in one place, you don’t have to worry about portability. However, if you want a crib that you can take with you on vacation or move from one room to the next, look for a crib that has wheels, is lightweight or easily collapses or disassembles.

Accessories

While some toy cribs come by themselves, many include accessories like a mobile, bedding, pillows or crib liner. Getting a toy crib that comes with accessories is convenient, so you don’t have to search for bedding that will fit your exact toy crib.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy crib

Depending on the size, brand and materials used, you can expect to spend $15-$75 on a toy crib.

Toy crib FAQ

Is it safe for my child to lay down in the toy crib?

A. Even if your child fits, it’s not recommended or safe for them to lay inside the toy crib. Toy cribs are not tested with heavyweight and are not made to withstand more than a few dolls. It’s always best to check the manufacturer’s recommended weight and safety rules.

Can my child use their toy crib outside?

A. Most toy cribs are designed to be used inside and cannot withstand outside elements like sunshine and rain. However, it mainly depends on the material. Checking with the manufacturer is best to determine whether you can use a toy crib outside.

What’s the best toy crib to buy?

Top toy crib

Badger Basket Cabinet Doll Crib with Musical Mobile and Wheels

What you need to know: With a mobile that plays music and a working cabinet for storage, this realistic toy doll crib will entertain children for hours.

What you’ll love: This toy crib has a ton of extra features, including a personalization kit, wheels to move it around with ease, a wind-up musical mobile and a working cabinet. It also includes all the necessary bedding.

What you should consider: It’s not the highest quality crib and often comes with missing screws or scuffs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top toy crib for the money

Adora Baby Doll Crib Playpen

What you need to know: Those looking for a portable crib will appreciate this adorable playpen bed that requires no tools to put together.

What you’ll love: It doesn’t require extensive assembly, can be put together and taken apart quickly and comes with an on-the-go carry bag. It fits all dolls and stuffed animals up to 16 inches long.

What you should consider: While it requires no extra tools and little time to assemble, it doesn’t collapse like a pack-n-play but instead needs to be taken completely apart and put together each time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KidKraft Wooden Lil’ Doll Rocking Cradle

What you need to know: This sturdy rocking cradle is made of wood and features a charming scalloped trim and filigree cutouts.

What you’ll love: Included with this crib comes is a pink flutter-bye comforter, pillow, and crib pad. It comfortably fits dolls up to 19 inches.

What you should consider: Many users have reported that the bedding is stuck to the crib and leaves an imprint when removed, which may be due to being packaged with wet paint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

