Which Squishmallow cow is best?

Squishmallows are a very soft plush animal toy line experiencing a popularity craze to rival the heyday of Beanie Babies. With countless animals and style options that appeal to different people, finding a specific type can be a daunting search. Squishmallow cows come in several different design varieties and sizes.

If you want the best huggable yet collectible Squishmallow cow, the Official Kellytoy 8-inch Bubba Cow is the top choice. These large, squishy plushies distinctly resemble the animal in addition to featuring a cute, stylized face.

What to know before you buy a Squishmallow cow

Types of Squishmallow stuffed animals

There is plenty of variety when it comes to the Squishmallow line of stuffed animals. If you already know that a cow is your favorite animal or the option best suited to your search, that will save some time. However, if you might be interested in other high-quality stuffed animals, there are tons of other Squishmallow toys to consider before you decide to buy.

Squishmallow design features

Some Squishmallows have cute, exaggerated designs featuring the general color schemes you might expect to see on the real-life equivalent of an animal. They also have many versions with bright colors that would appeal to kids or anyone who enjoys colorful plush toys. If you have a favorite color or the recipient of a gifted Squishmallow has a favorite color, consider finding a stylized version of the Squishmallow using that color even if it is not the most realistic in appearance.

Squishmallow toy sizes

Not all Squishmallow plushes are the same size. For example, there are smaller Mystery Squad plushes that are miniature in scale and easily portable. Consider that even smaller Squishmallows are generally more expensive than your average stuffed animal. A large 12- or 14-inch Squishmallow, especially a special collectible one, would be even more expensive. If the Squishmallow is for a kid, also consider what size would be easy for them to pick up and carry around on their own.

What to look for in a quality Squishmallow cow

Design

The greatest Squishmallow cow designs have the classic and cute stylized faces that are a hallmark of a Squishmallow plush. Some also feature little details like pieces of clothing or accessories that give the plush a more distinct personality. However, the colors and designs available are so varied that the best option will largely come down to personal preference.

Collectibility

Some of the best Squishmallows are limited production runs featuring unusual designs and color patterns on soft plush fabrics. A Squishmallow cow that is rare or difficult to find could make an extra special gift for a fan of the plushes. If you are not sure which Squishmallows are particularly valuable collectibles, consider doing a little research on the different cow designs that have been manufactured.

Size

There are pros and cons to the different sizes of Squishmallows, but the best ones are usually the plushes large enough for the user to cuddle. Depending on the size of the Squishmallow’s owner, a different scale may be better suited for convenient portable use or traveling, if you need a plush that can be brought along on the road.

How much you can expect to spend on a Squishmallow cow

Smaller, easily portable Squishmallow cows can be found for less than $40. Larger scales that sit over a foot tall will likely cost more, from $50-$90, varying drastically on the size and version.

Squishmallow cow FAQ

Why are some Squishmallows so expensive?

A. The prices for Squishmallow plushes are so varied and sometimes rather expensive because some particular designs were only produced in limited quantities. Due to the collectible nature of the items, some specific animals and styles will be harder to find than others. If you are having trouble finding specific Squishmallows you are looking for at different retailers or online through resellers, consider checking out the official website and seeing what is available from their current stock.

How many different Squishmallow cows are there?

A. There are over 16 different Squishmallow cow designs. Some of them have black and white color schemes, others have white and brown spots. Those with unusual colors usually feature purple, pink, and sometimes light blue accessories. If you are looking for a specific cow, be warned that some are harder to find.

What are the best Squishmallow cows to buy?

Top Squishmallow cow

Official Kellytoy Bubba Cow

What you need to know: This purple plush is cute, featuring little horns, ears and other stylized details to make cow lovers smile. At 8 inches, it’s perfect for taking on the go.

What you’ll love: It is super-soft and cozy, as well as collectible. Buy the whole gang.

What you should consider: Some say they received the wrong plush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Squishmallow cow for money

Official Kellytoy Plush 8-inch Belozi Cow

What you need to know: This smaller, portable Squishmallow cow features light pastel colors and a little bowtie to set it apart from the other cow designs.

What you’ll love: These 8-inch plushes have light blue horns and a matching colored bowtie. The belly and other parts have a blended pastel fabric. The simple and cute face has a neutral expression with large stylized eyes that are also fabric. Both ears have interior fabric portions that match the flat nose on the face.

What you should consider: Some customers may be surprised by the small size, but this little collectible is probably not supposed to be a larger plush for cuddling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Official Kellytoy 8-inch Caedyn Cow

What you need to know: This ultra-soft plush features brightly colored materials and a simple, minimalistic design overall.

What you’ll love: It is mostly a plain cream-colored cow with simple black eyes. The nostrils are heart-shaped. It measures about 8 inches tall.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

