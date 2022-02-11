Which Hot Wheels Mustang is best?

Hot Wheels are still a popular toy for kids and collectors alike, with endless possibilities for both play and display. As many people begin building up their collection, finding specific car models like the Mustang may be more critical. There are many Hot Wheels Mustangs currently available for purchase. However, knowing which one to buy is a difficult decision considering the wide number of choices on the market. If you’re buying for a friend, the Hot Wheels ’69 Ford Mustang Boss is a tough choice.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels Mustang

Year of model

With so many different Mustangs sold, Hot Wheels has an expansive line spanning decades of manufacturing. The brand offers classic Mustang cars from the 1960s and 1970s as well as more modern options from the last 10 years of designs. Choosing which one you want comes largely down to your own personal preference and which Mustang designs you liked the most over the car’s lifespan.

Color and design

One of the most significant decisions you can make when choosing your Hot Wheels Mustang is what color and design are on the exterior. Many Mustangs sold by the company have more traditional color schemes that could be seen in real life, while many others have more creative designs that come with unique stripes or even painted symbols on the exterior.

Durability of the car

While most Hot Wheels use steel and other durable materials, the paint may not be as resistant to drops and heavy impact from playing. Choosing a Hot Wheels Mustang with chip-resistant paint or a protective coating can make a difference for kids who play rough with their toys.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels Mustang

Limited-edition models

Several different Hot Wheels Mustangs may hold more value to a collector than others. Some celebrate the anniversary of a certain model, some are of a rare car, and some are a part of a collector’s set. These models may be worth more and should be considered, especially if this is a gift for a collector.

Integrity of the box or container

Again, for collectors ensuring that the box or container the car comes in is critical. If the item is owned previously, it may not be in its original packaging or that packaging may be damaged, making it less valuable to own. If they are an open box collector, ensuring that it comes with a proper container can also be of great importance.

Type of Mustang

Another major choice to make is what kind of Mustang to buy. While there are several years to choose from, there are also several different types of Mustangs to consider. With the Shelby Mustang or a GT being more exclusive, these models may hold more value than others.

How much can you expect to spend on a Hot Wheels Mustang?

Most Hot Wheels Mustangs are not very expensive, with most models costing $10-$25 on average.

Hot Wheels Mustang FAQ

How can I store the car if it is out of the box?

A. There are several containers and display cases sold from third-party companies and Mattel.

Is every Mustang year available?

A. Not every year of Mustang is available for purchase, though Hot Wheels does sell several different Mustangs from different years.

What’s the best Hot Wheels Mustang to buy?

Top Hot Wheels Mustang

Hot Wheels ’69 Ford Mustang Boss

What you need to know: This is a classic Hot Wheels Mustang designed to replicate the 1969 Mustang Boss.

What you’ll love: The car comes in a classic black and yellow color scheme, actually seen on the original Mustang in 1969. The toy also has a specially designed box with unique artwork of the car displayed on the outside.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the box had some damage from shipping that could reduce the value for collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Mustang for the money

DieCast Hotwheels 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

What you need to know: This is an affordable Hot Wheels Mustang replicating a modern Mustang.

What you’ll love: The Mustang is based on a Shelby GT500 and comes with a plastic vent on the hood of the car. The Hot Wheels car is also designed with a classic black and yellow color scheme and has the Cobra logo on the side and the front of the grill.

What you should consider: The toy may not have as much weight or sturdiness as you might expect and may come off light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Fast & Furious ’92 Ford Mustang

What you need to know: This Hot Wheels Mustang is designed after the 1992 Mustang model featured in the film “Fast & Furious.”

What you’ll love: The car comes with a box showing the Mustang in use in the film. The car is also a part of a group of five other cars from the “Fast & Furious” collection making it more valuable.

What you should consider: The 1992 Mustang may not be the most stylish model of the car available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels 2020 Muscle Mania ’69 Ford Mustang Boss

What you need to know: This is another 1969 model of the Mustang from Hot Wheels still sold in its original packaging.

What you’ll love: The car is designed with a black and green color scheme with a highlighted green outline on the wheel. The car also comes with spoilers coming out the front of the hood.

What you should consider: The car comes in limited supply and may not be available for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels 2020 HW Screen Time James Bond Thunderball 007 ’65 Ford Mustang Convertible

What you need to know: This is a Hot Wheels Mustang designed after the model used in the James Bond movie Thunderball.

What you’ll love: The car is a convertible and comes with the top completely off. The car is also a replica of the 1965 Mustang and comes in a light blue color.

What you should consider: The convertible style and plastic windshield may make the car more susceptible to damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

