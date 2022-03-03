Which Yeti travel mug is best?

With cooler weather fast approaching, a lot of us are starting to look for ways to carry our favorite hot beverages on the go. Yeti makes very high-quality travel mugs, tumblers and ramblers for taking both hot and cold drinks along for the ride. The top pick, the Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Insulated Mug, is perfect for almost any situation — whether you’re camping or taking some coffee with you on your commute.

What to know before you buy a Yeti travel mug

Different types of Yeti travel mugs

Yeti offers a lot of options when it comes to travel mugs. They have models that are more in line with traditional tumblers, such as the Yeti ramblers that replicate the look and feel of a traditional coffee mug as well as a few other designs. When choosing which style is best for you, the main thing to consider is how and where you intend to use your travel mug.

If you are taking your travel mug along for a car ride, you will definitely want to buy a travel mug that will fit into a standard car cup holder. If you are planning on using your mug around the house or at your campsite, a more traditional travel mug is a good option.

Yeti travel mug lids

Just as there are different styles of Yeti travel mugs, each will come with a different style of lid. Regardless of the brand, when looking for a quality travel mug the most important thing to look out for is a quality lid. Even though there may be some differences in the style of lid that comes with your choice of Yeti travel mug, you can rest assured that all of Yeti’s lids are very functional and good at spill-proofing your travel mug.

Yeti warranties

Yeti offers a five-year warranty on most of their products as long as they were originally purchased from a Yeti certified retailer. While this warranty may differ slightly between products, most Yeti travel mugs, tumblers and ramblers are covered under the five-year warranty.

What to look for in a quality Yeti travel mug

Cup holder compatible

If you plan on taking your Yeti travel mug in the car, you’ll want to find a rambler that will fit in your car’s cup holder. Otherwise, your mug could tip over and roll around your car. To some, this feature may not be as important, but with such a variety of travel mug designs and shapes, it’s easy to find the travel mug that works best for you.

Handle

Having a handle may seem like a no-brainer when it comes to travel mugs, but a lot of travel mugs actually forego this feature for probability’s sake. If you plan on using your travel mug in the office, at home or while camping, a handle is a must-have feature.

Capacity

Most Yeti travel mugs hold a reasonable amount of liquid, with the smallest offering holding up to around 14 ounces. If you like to take a lot of coffee along for the ride, opt for one of the larger ramblers in Yeti’s lineup.

How much you can expect to spend on Yeti travel mugs

Yeti travel mugs can range from around $30-$50 depending on the style.

Yeti travel mug FAQ

Are Yeti travel mugs dishwasher safe?

A. Yes. All Yeti travel mugs are dishwasher safe.

Are Yeti travel mugs durable?

A. Yeti is a brand that is known for its rugged durability. All of Yeti’s travel mugs are made from 18/8 stainless steel and are rust- and puncture-resistant. Even the coloration of the mug should hold out for years.

What are the best Yeti travel mugs to buy?

Top Yeti travel mug

Yeti Rambler Insulated 14-ounce Mug

What you need to know: This rambler mimics the look and feel of a regular coffee mug with the added benefit of portability. It’s the perfect choice for people who love the coziness that a more traditional mug can bring.

What you’ll love: This travel mug comes in a variety of vivid color options. The lid is very secure and spill-proof. Just like the rest of Yeti’s travel mugs, it will keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours.

What you should consider: The handle is convenient and cozy when used at home, but you can’t use this mug with cup holders because of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Yeti travel mug for the money

Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler

What you need to know: This tumbler from Yeti is a more traditional tumbler that’s perfect for people that plan to use it during their commute.

What you’ll love: This tumbler comes in a variety of colors and holds up to 20 ounces. The MagSlider lid is spill-proof and easy to drink from.

What you should consider: While the tumbler is good at preventing spills when used properly, it will leak a bit if turned over on its side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Yeti Rambler 30-ounce Tumbler

What you need to know: This 30-ounce version of the classic Yeti tumbler is perfect for those who like to carry a lot of coffee with them while on the go.

What you’ll love: This tumbler comes with all of the features of the 20-ounce tumbler plus the added benefit of holding more of your favorite beverage. It comes in a variety of colors and also has the MagSlider lid.

What you should consider: If you want to buy a 30-ounce travel mug with a handle, this tumbler’s price point may be an issue. It is already expensive and you will have to buy the handle separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

