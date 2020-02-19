River Hospital offers podiatry services, including surgeries, locally in the Thousand Islands

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Ricardo Lundi, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) at River Family Health Center, sat down with us for a recent Ask the Expert segment to explain what his field of expertise encompasses at the health center.

Podiatry is the branch of medicine that is devoted to care of the foot and ankle. At River Hospital, Ricardo provides services such as ingrown nail removals, prescriptions for specialty shoes for diabetics, orthotics and assessing general foot pain.

He also performs minor surgeries including plantar fasciitis releases, hammer toe surgery and bunion removal surgery.

