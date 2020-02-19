ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Ricardo Lundi, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) at River Family Health Center, sat down with us for a recent Ask the Expert segment to explain what his field of expertise encompasses at the health center.
Podiatry is the branch of medicine that is devoted to care of the foot and ankle. At River Hospital, Ricardo provides services such as ingrown nail removals, prescriptions for specialty shoes for diabetics, orthotics and assessing general foot pain.
He also performs minor surgeries including plantar fasciitis releases, hammer toe surgery and bunion removal surgery.
To learn more from the experts at River Hospital, visit their Ask the Experts page on InformNNY.com
LATEST STORIES:
- River Hospital offers podiatry services, including surgeries, locally in the Thousand Islands
- Erika Plumpton of Northern Credit Union explains how to use credit card wisely for your financial future
- Rochester surgeons use glue to hold man’s heart together in rare medical case
- 2-19-20: Wind chill making today feel colder, looking at possible snow on Friday morning
- Sending military-style border units to ‘sanctuary cities’ a White House scare tactic, advocates say
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.