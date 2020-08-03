Remodeled and Refurbished in 2018 the Sackets Harbor Ballroom event venue will provide you with a marvelous atmosphere to hold your event, whether it be a wedding, reception, meeting, educational event, family celebration or Christmas Party. We offer a unique, clean, accessible and affordable facility to hold your public or private event.

The Sacket’s Harbor Ballroom Event Center has room for small events or large events up to 250 people. Our Event Packages can include everything from custom tables and chairs, Bar facilities and catering facilities, we are your one stop destination for any event requirements.

Reviews

“We had our wedding at the Ballroom, and I cannot say enough about the service that you receive and the beauty of the building itself! Margaret was so helpful and involved every step of the way, from planning the sequence of the day, problem solving seating arrangements, and day of coordination with vendors. Pricing is SO reasonable in comparison with many other overpriced venues, particularly because of the high level of service you receive. We were able to customize the space and make the day exactly what we wanted it to be. If you are looking for a gorgeous, reasonably priced venue, with awesome people at the helm, check out the Ballroom!!” – Rachael

“Wow, what a place! Perfect for so many different events. It is specious but cozy and elegant. Just a really great unique space for the north country to have! My daughter had her pictures done professionally here and the ambiance and building was just beautiful!” – Kiah

“Every thing about it is awesome!” – Tina

“Great entertainment. Interesting building.’ – Nancy

Contact Sackets Harbor Ballroom