HARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (SU ATHLETICS)– The No. 13/No. 12 Syracuse University men’s lacrosse faltered on the road at No. 3/No. 4 Virginia Saturday afternoon, losing the ACC clash 19-12 at Klockner Stadium.

Alex Simmons scored four times for Syracuse (8-6, 1-4 ACC) while Cole Kirst and Owen Hiltz had four points apiece. Kirst had a hat trick and one assist while the former distributed three assists. Will Mark stopped 15 shots in the game as Saam Olexo caused three turnovers pair with eight ground balls. The Orange hit twice on the man-up with goals from Simmons and Jackson Birtwistle, his 10th power play goal of the year.

Virginia had nine points from Xander Dickson on seven goals and two assists. Payton Cormier had four goals and another two goals and two assists from Thomas McConvey. Petey LaSalla won 17 of his 29 draws.



Virginia jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game before Kirst deposited his first of the day with 3:17 to play in the opening frame.

Michael Leo notched one two minutes later on the other side of a Cavalier goal, ending the first quarter in a 7-1 deficit.



Simmons scored quickly in the second quarter on a Kirst feed, but the Cavaliers scored twice to regain a 9-3 lead. Simmons went for back-to-back goals, trimming the lead down to four at 9-5. The hosts scored once more to take a 10-5 lead into halftime.



Virginia scored the first three goals of the second half before the Orange rallied for a three-goal run of their own. Kirst and Hiltz bookended the first career goal for freshman close defenseman Billy Dwan. Hiltz’s goal made it 13-8 with 4:09 to play in the third.



Virginia tallied six of the game’s next eight goals, putting the lead out of reach for the Orange. Simmons and Max Rosa had the last two goals of the contest, the former getting a dish from Finn Thomson and the latter with a feed from Joey Spallina.

Syracuse wraps the regular season next weekend in Durham, North Carolina against the Blue Devils of Duke University. Game time is set for noon at Koskinen Stadium for an ESPNU showdown.