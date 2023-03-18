DURHAM, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) –

#2 Syracuse broke open a tight game with a strong third quarter on the way to its ninth straight win to start the season. Duke scored the first goal of the second half to tie the score at 6-6 before the Orange responded with a 7-0 scoring run and pulled away for a 16-10 victory. Syracuse improves to a program-best 9-0 record, including a 4-0 mark in ACC play.

Megan Carney led the way for the Orange with five goals, while Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward each had three goals. Goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer made five saves and picked up six ground balls for the fourth straight game.



The Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome to host No. 5 Stony Brook on Wednesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Cuse.com/ticketing.