2021 recruit Benny Williams announces he is coming to Syracuse

BOWIE, MD (WSYR-TV) – For the second day in a row, Syracuse men’s basketball adds another recruit.

Benny Williams, a Class of 2021 four star recruit, announced on his social media accounts that he was coming to Syracuse. He chose SU over Maryland, Georgetown and Miami.

Williams is a 6-8 small forward who suits up for St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. 247 Sports has Williams ranked as the 37th player in 2021 and the top athlete in Maryland. Nationally he is a near consensus Top-50 ranked player.

2020 recruit Frank Anselem announced his decision to join the Orange on Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES: