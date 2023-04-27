BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills entered the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks over three days, but that changed Thursday night, as the team traded up to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at pick No. 25.

The Bills traded away the No. 27 and No. 130 pick in this year’s draft to Jacksonville to move up two spots and select Kincaid.

In this article, you can track each Bills draft pick over all seven rounds, as well as how the first round unfolds.

Buffalo Bills 2023 draft picks

Round 1, 25th overall (Trade with Jaguars): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Kincaid poses a threat as a pass catcher and possesses strong hands and ball skills to go along with quality route running, but is still developing as a blocker and has some injury concerns. This past season, Kincaid posted 890 receiving yards on 70 receptions to go with eight touchdowns and was named a Third Team All-American.

When asked about Kincaid, Bills general manager Brandon Beane described him as a tight end with “elite hands” and a “really good route runner” that could pair with Dawson Knox.

Round 2: 59th overall

Round 3: 91st overall

Round 4: No pick, traded to Jacksonville

Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.

Round 6: 205th overall

Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta

NFL Draft first round tracker

Pick Team Player Position College 1 Carolina Panthers (From CHI) Bryce Young QB Alabama 2 Houston Texans C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 3 Houston Texans (From ARI)* Will Anderson Jr. Edge Alabama 4 Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson QB Florida 5 Seattle Seahawks (From DEN) Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 6 Arizona Cardinals (From DET)* Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 7 Las Vegas Raiders Tyree Wilson Edge Texas Tech 8 Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson RB Texas 9 Philadelphia Eagles (From CHI)* Jalen Carter DT Georgia 10 Chicago Bears (From PHI)* Darnell Wright OT Tennessee 11 Tennessee Titans Peter Skoronski OG Northwestern 12 Detroit Lions (From ARI)* Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 13 Green Bay Packers (From NYJ) Lukas Van Ness Edge Iowa 14 Pittsburgh Steelers (From NE)* Broderick Jones OT Georgia 15 New Yorks Jets (From GB) Will McDonald IV LB Iowa State 16 Washington Commanders Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State 17 New England Patriots (From PIT)* Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 18 Detroit Lions Jack Campbell LB Iowa 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh 20 Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 21 Los Angeles Chargers Quentin Johnston WR TCU 22 Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers WR Boston College 23 Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addison WR USC 24 New York Giants (From JAX)* Deonte Banks CB Maryland 25 Buffalo Bills* (From JAX) Dalton Kincaid TE Utah 26 Dallas Cowboys Mazi Smith DT Michigan 27 Jacksonville Jaguars (From BUF)* Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 28 Cincinnati Bengals Myles Murphy DE Clemson 29 New Orleans Saints (Orig. SF) Bryan Bresee DT Clemson 30 Philadelphia Eagles Nolan Smith Edge Georgia 31 Kansas City Chiefs Felix Anudike-Uzomah Edge Kansas State * Denotes draft day trade

What positions do the Bills need to address in the draft?

The glaring hole on the Bills’ roster is middle linebacker following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Beyond that, other needs on Buffalo’s roster come from a lack of competition/depth and concerns about certain positions’ future, not immediate holes.

Alongside linebacker, other positions the Bills could look to target throughout the draft include wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and safety.

Buffalo Kickoff Live NFL Draft shows

The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will bring you coverage before and after the NFL Draft this week, providing insight on all things Bills.

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap airs at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the CW23 and at 11:35 p.m. on WIVB.

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview show aired Wednesday, and you can watch the full broadcast here.