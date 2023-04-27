BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills entered the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks over three days, but that changed Thursday night, as the team traded up to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at pick No. 25.

The Bills traded away the No. 27 and No. 130 pick in this year’s draft to Jacksonville to move up two spots and select Kincaid.

In this article, you can track each Bills draft pick over all seven rounds, as well as how the first round unfolds.

Buffalo Bills 2023 draft picks

Round 1, 25th overall (Trade with Jaguars): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Kincaid poses a threat as a pass catcher and possesses strong hands and ball skills to go along with quality route running, but is still developing as a blocker and has some injury concerns. This past season, Kincaid posted 890 receiving yards on 70 receptions to go with eight touchdowns and was named a Third Team All-American.

When asked about Kincaid, Bills general manager Brandon Beane described him as a tight end with “elite hands” and a “really good route runner” that could pair with Dawson Knox.

Round 2: 59th overall
Round 3: 91st overall
Round 4: No pick, traded to Jacksonville
Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.
Round 6: 205th overall
Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta

NFL Draft first round tracker

PickTeamPlayerPositionCollege
1Carolina Panthers (From CHI)Bryce YoungQBAlabama
2Houston TexansC.J. StroudQBOhio State
3Houston Texans (From ARI)*Will Anderson Jr.EdgeAlabama
4Indianapolis ColtsAnthony RichardsonQBFlorida
5Seattle Seahawks (From DEN)Devon WitherspoonCBIllinois
6Arizona Cardinals (From DET)*Paris Johnson Jr.OTOhio State
7Las Vegas RaidersTyree WilsonEdgeTexas Tech
8Atlanta FalconsBijan RobinsonRBTexas
9Philadelphia Eagles (From CHI)*Jalen CarterDTGeorgia
10Chicago Bears (From PHI)*Darnell WrightOTTennessee
11Tennessee TitansPeter SkoronskiOGNorthwestern
12Detroit Lions (From ARI)*Jahmyr GibbsRBAlabama
13Green Bay Packers (From NYJ)Lukas Van NessEdgeIowa
14Pittsburgh Steelers (From NE)*Broderick JonesOTGeorgia
15New Yorks Jets (From GB)Will McDonald IVLBIowa State
16Washington CommandersEmmanuel ForbesCBMississippi State
17New England Patriots (From PIT)*Christian GonzalezCBOregon
18Detroit LionsJack CampbellLBIowa
19Tampa Bay BuccaneersCalijah KanceyDTPittsburgh
20Seattle SeahawksJaxon Smith-NjigbaWROhio State
21Los Angeles ChargersQuentin JohnstonWRTCU
22Baltimore RavensZay FlowersWRBoston College
23Minnesota VikingsJordan AddisonWRUSC
24New York Giants (From JAX)*Deonte BanksCBMaryland
25Buffalo Bills* (From JAX)Dalton KincaidTEUtah
26Dallas CowboysMazi Smith DTMichigan
27Jacksonville Jaguars (From BUF)*Anton HarrisonOTOklahoma
28Cincinnati BengalsMyles MurphyDEClemson
29New Orleans Saints (Orig. SF)Bryan BreseeDTClemson
30Philadelphia EaglesNolan SmithEdgeGeorgia
31Kansas City ChiefsFelix Anudike-UzomahEdgeKansas State
* Denotes draft day trade

What positions do the Bills need to address in the draft?

The glaring hole on the Bills’ roster is middle linebacker following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Beyond that, other needs on Buffalo’s roster come from a lack of competition/depth and concerns about certain positions’ future, not immediate holes.

Alongside linebacker, other positions the Bills could look to target throughout the draft include wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and safety.

