BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills entered the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks over three days, but that changed Thursday night, as the team traded up to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at pick No. 25.
The Bills traded away the No. 27 and No. 130 pick in this year’s draft to Jacksonville to move up two spots and select Kincaid.
In this article, you can track each Bills draft pick over all seven rounds, as well as how the first round unfolds.
Buffalo Bills 2023 draft picks
Round 1, 25th overall (Trade with Jaguars): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Kincaid poses a threat as a pass catcher and possesses strong hands and ball skills to go along with quality route running, but is still developing as a blocker and has some injury concerns. This past season, Kincaid posted 890 receiving yards on 70 receptions to go with eight touchdowns and was named a Third Team All-American.
When asked about Kincaid, Bills general manager Brandon Beane described him as a tight end with “elite hands” and a “really good route runner” that could pair with Dawson Knox.
Round 2: 59th overall
Round 3: 91st overall
Round 4: No pick, traded to Jacksonville
Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.
Round 6: 205th overall
Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta
NFL Draft first round tracker
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|College
|1
|Carolina Panthers (From CHI)
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|2
|Houston Texans
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|3
|Houston Texans (From ARI)*
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Edge
|Alabama
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|5
|Seattle Seahawks (From DEN)
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|6
|Arizona Cardinals (From DET)*
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Ohio State
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tyree Wilson
|Edge
|Texas Tech
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles (From CHI)*
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Georgia
|10
|Chicago Bears (From PHI)*
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Tennessee
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|Peter Skoronski
|OG
|Northwestern
|12
|Detroit Lions (From ARI)*
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Alabama
|13
|Green Bay Packers (From NYJ)
|Lukas Van Ness
|Edge
|Iowa
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers (From NE)*
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Georgia
|15
|New Yorks Jets (From GB)
|Will McDonald IV
|LB
|Iowa State
|16
|Washington Commanders
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Mississippi State
|17
|New England Patriots (From PIT)*
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Oregon
|18
|Detroit Lions
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|Iowa
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Pittsburgh
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Boston College
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|24
|New York Giants (From JAX)*
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Maryland
|25
|Buffalo Bills* (From JAX)
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Utah
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|Michigan
|27
|Jacksonville Jaguars (From BUF)*
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|Oklahoma
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Myles Murphy
|DE
|Clemson
|29
|New Orleans Saints (Orig. SF)
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|Clemson
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Nolan Smith
|Edge
|Georgia
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Edge
|Kansas State
What positions do the Bills need to address in the draft?
The glaring hole on the Bills’ roster is middle linebacker following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Beyond that, other needs on Buffalo’s roster come from a lack of competition/depth and concerns about certain positions’ future, not immediate holes.
Alongside linebacker, other positions the Bills could look to target throughout the draft include wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and safety.
