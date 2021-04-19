3 Orange complete sweep of #18 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 3/3 Syracuse used a balanced offense and a stifling defense to defeat No. 18/15 Louisville, 19-7, on Sunday in women’s lacrosse action. The win extends the Orange’s winning streak to four and improves their record to 11-1, including a 7-1 mark in ACC play.



The Orange used a quick start to take control of the game early. Syracuse scored five goals on its first six shots and led 10-1 at the 11:57 mark. Freshman Emma Ward scored three goals during that span, while graduate student Cara Quimby and junior Megan Carney had two each. Junior Meaghan Tyrrell added three assists.



Louisville’s Kokoro Nakazawa ended the Cardinals’ scoring drought of 11:27, sparking UofL on a 4-1 scoring run to end the half to cut the lead to 11-5 at intermission.



Sophomore Emma Tyrrell scored three goals in less than three minutes after halftime to push the lead to 14-5 and put the game out of reach. Caroline Blalock scored for Louisville (5-9, 1-8) to bring the Cardinals within eight, but that was as close as UofL would get. Carney converted on a free-position attempt for the first of five consecutive goals for the Orange, which gave the ‘Cuse its largest lead of the day at 19-6. Syracuse matched its season high in goals, which it set in Friday’s win against the Cardinals.



Syracuse’s defense held Louisville scoreless for a span of 18:09 in the second half. Graduate student Ella Simkins enjoyed a career day with a personal-best four turnovers to go along with a career-high two assists. Graduate student Asa Goldstock recorded six saves in the victory.



Syracuse will take on another top-five opponent when it hosts No. 5/5 Boston College for a pair of games next week in the Carrier Dome. The teams meet Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU and Saturday, April 24 at noon.