3 Syracuse advances to ACC Women’s Tournament Semifinals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 3/3 Syracuse won a defensive battle against No. 24/19 Virginia Tech, 9-4, in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Orange advance to the semifinals where they will face No. 4/4 Boston College on Friday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams traded goals to start the game before sophomore Emma Tyrrell scored on an assist from junior Meaghan Tyrrell at the 15:20 mark. That was the first of four straight goals for the Orange (13-2) to take a 5-1 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Freshman Emma Ward scored on another assist from Meaghan Tyrrell before junior Sierra Cockerille found the back of the net on a hard shot. Graduate student Cara Quimby scored on the assist from freshman Maddy Baxter to extend the lead to four.

Virginia Tech (5-11) opened the scoring in the second half on Paige Petty’s goal at the 24:42 mark. The goal ended the Hokies’ scoring drought of 26:46. Syracuse responded with three unanswered goals to take its largest lead of the night, 8-2, with 18:13 remaining. Cockerille assisted on all three goals, connecting with Sam Swart, Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell.

The Hokies tried to make things interesting with back-to-back goals to cut the deficit to four, but that was as close as Virginia Tech could get.

OF NOTE

The Orange’s defense held its opponent to two or less goals in a half for the seventh time this season, limiting the Hokies to one first-half tally. Graduate student Ella Simkins tied her career high with four caused turnovers to go along with four draw controls and three ground balls. Senior Ally Trice also tied her career high with three caused turnovers, and graduate student Asa Goldstock recorded five saves.

UP NEXT

Syracuse will take on Boston College in Friday’s second semifinal at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network.