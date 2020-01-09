4 Observations: Bills 2019 Review

1. Josh Allen continued to develop in his 2nd season but there’s still a long way to go. Allen improved in all the significant stat categories including: completion %, interception %, TD:INT ratio, and passing yards per game. The Bills quarterback ran into his biggest issues when he tried to do too much and played “hero ball”. Unlike Deshaun Watson, the cape doesn’t fit Allen… at least not yet.

2. The Bills wide receiver group was so much better than last season but they still need an elite talent on the outside. John Brown and Cole Beasley had very productive years but Josh Allen needs a guy who can make him better. The Bills have the cap space and draft picks to add a difference maker that could push the offense over the hump.

3. The 2019 draft class produced mixed results but they hit a home run with 3rd round running back Devin Singletary. The rookie carried the load and got stronger as the season wore on. Singletary averaged 73 yards rushing over his last 8 games and he even became a solid pass catcher. The only issue I had with his rookie season— they didn’t get him the ball enough.

4. Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier’s defense delivered, again. For the 3rd straight season the Bills had one of the best defenses in the NFL and most of the major pieces will be back next year. They do face big decisions with pending free agents Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips, who combined for 16 sacks.